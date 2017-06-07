London attacker's mom blames internet for radicalizing son

London attacker's mom blames internet for radicalizing sonPosted: Updated:
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
Interior head orders review of sage-grouse conservation plan
WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted. Zinke says that while the federal government has a responsibility under the Endangered Species Act to protect the ground-dwelling bird, "we also have a responsibility to be a good neighbor and a good partner." He says a directive that c...>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
London attacker's mom blames internet for radicalizing son
LONDON (AP) - The youngest of the London Bridge attackers pleaded with his mother to settle with him in Syria but instead moved to Britain where his extremist views hardened and he fell into the company of a bloodthirsty gang that launched the latest attack on British streets, his mother said Wednesday.>>
New trial requested in 'Making a Murderer' case
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series. Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial "in the interests of justice.">>
Lawsuit filed in case of 2 architects of CIA interrogations
Attorneys have filed a lawsuit in federal court, seeking to compel two architects of CIA interrogation tactics to provide information to Polish officials who are investigating a former CIA jail in Poland. The lawsuit was filed late last month in federal court in eastern Washington state.>>
PHOTOS: Stolen pickup found impaled on 30 feet of steel guard rail
ABERDEEN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a stolen pickup was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in eastern Idaho, but the driver may have managed to walk away from the crash along a canal.>>
READ IT: Former FBI Director James Comey's opening statement to Senate Intelligence Committee
WASHINGTON - For FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, however his opening statement has already been released. READ IT HERE.>>
Beer-filled semi tips over on Arizona highway
TEMPE, Arizona - Semi filled with beer tips over on highway If there's no crying over spilled milk.. what about spilled beer? There are more than 99 cans of beer on the highway in Tempe, Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday saying the eastbound US-60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 was closed after a semi-truck carrying beer tipped over on its side. Update: US 60 EB ramp to L-101 SB is closed for a crashed semi that spilled its load of beer.>>
A miracle save by a homeless man gives him a new beginning
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - A chance encounter between a homeless Vermont man and a New Hampshire truck driver stricken by a massive heart attack while behind the wheel has forever changed the lives of both men.>>
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
