Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relatives

Authorities in Washington state have released surveillance video showing someone described as a person of interest in the January slayings of four members of the same family.



The video released late Tuesday shows the man at a Target store in Silverdale, about 15 miles west of Seattle, on Jan. 15, 12 days before the killings took place. Authorities also released video of a vehicle believed to be associated with the man.



The Kitsap County sheriff's office didn't say why investigators believe the man is linked to the deaths of 43-year-old John Careaga, 37-year-old Christale Careaga, and 16-year-olds Jonathan Higgins and Hunter Schaap, but they said they don't believe the man acted alone.



Sheriff Gary Simpson said authorities have received hundreds of tips and have been working tirelessly on the case.

