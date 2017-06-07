Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relatives

Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relativesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy
Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy
SPOKANE, Wash. As more and more data is released on the effects of marijuana on a baby—both before and after birth—the Spokane Regional Health District says there is now enough information to make moms and families think twice before using pot during and after pregnancy. Many moms turn to marijuana for its purported relief of symptoms such as nausea and anxiety. According to SRHD, many families are more inclined to>>
SPOKANE, Wash. As more and more data is released on the effects of marijuana on a baby—both before and after birth—the Spokane Regional Health District says there is now enough information to make moms and families think twice before using pot during and after pregnancy. Many moms turn to marijuana for its purported relief of symptoms such as nausea and anxiety. According to SRHD, many families are more inclined to>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Budget motels a magnet for crime
Budget motels a magnet for crime
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash
Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.>>
New app could help you stay safe during fire season
New app could help you stay safe during fire season
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wildfires can happen at any time if the conditions are just right, but there’s an app you can get on your phone to make sure you stay safe. Spokane Valley firefighters have been doing wild land fire training ahead of the season.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wildfires can happen at any time if the conditions are just right, but there’s an app you can get on your phone to make sure you stay safe. Spokane Valley firefighters have been doing wild land fire training ahead of the season.>>
Airway Heights businesses staying positive amid ongoing water crisis
Airway Heights businesses staying positive amid ongoing water crisis
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - It’s been more than three weeks since Airway Heights was told their water was not okay to consume. Thousands of people are still waiting for the results of the third test to see if their water is safe. Coming to the distribution center is becoming the new normal for people and businesses in Airway Heights.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - It’s been more than three weeks since Airway Heights was told their water was not okay to consume. Thousands of people are still waiting for the results of the third test to see if their water is safe. Coming to the distribution center is becoming the new normal for people and businesses in Airway Heights.>>
Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candidate class
Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candidate class
RICHLAND, Wash. - A Richland High School graduate has been selected by NASA to join the agency’s 2017 class of astronaut candidates. Kayla Barron is one of 12 to be selected from over 18,300 applicants- a record number according to NASA. Barron graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering and earned a Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge. According>>
RICHLAND, Wash. - A Richland High School graduate has been selected by NASA to join the agency’s 2017 class of astronaut candidates. Kayla Barron is one of 12 to be selected from over 18,300 applicants- a record number according to NASA. Barron graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering and earned a Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge. According>>
Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relatives
Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relatives
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state have released surveillance video showing someone described as a person of interest in the January slayings of four members of the same family. The video released late Tuesday shows the man at a Target store in Silverdale, about 15 miles west of Seattle, on Jan. 15, 12 days before the killings took place.>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state have released surveillance video showing someone described as a person of interest in the January slayings of four members of the same family. The video released late Tuesday shows the man at a Target store in Silverdale, about 15 miles west of Seattle, on Jan. 15, 12 days before the killings took place.>>
Interior head orders review of sage-grouse conservation plan
Interior head orders review of sage-grouse conservation plan
WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted. Zinke says that while the federal government has a responsibility under the Endangered Species Act to protect the ground-dwelling bird, "we also have a responsibility to be a good neighbor and a good partner." He says a directive that c...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted. Zinke says that while the federal government has a responsibility under the Endangered Species Act to protect the ground-dwelling bird, "we also have a responsibility to be a good neighbor and a good partner." He says a directive that c...>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
London attacker's mom blames internet for radicalizing son
London attacker's mom blames internet for radicalizing son
LONDON (AP) - The youngest of the London Bridge attackers pleaded with his mother to settle with him in Syria but instead moved to Britain where his extremist views hardened and he fell into the company of a bloodthirsty gang that launched the latest attack on British streets, his mother said Wednesday.>>
LONDON (AP) - The youngest of the London Bridge attackers pleaded with his mother to settle with him in Syria but instead moved to Britain where his extremist views hardened and he fell into the company of a bloodthirsty gang that launched the latest attack on British streets, his mother said Wednesday.>>
New trial requested in 'Making a Murderer' case
New trial requested in 'Making a Murderer' case
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series. Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial "in the interests of justice.">>
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series. Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial "in the interests of justice.">>