Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relatives - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relatives

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -

Authorities in Washington state have released surveillance video showing someone described as a person of interest in the January slayings of four members of the same family.
    
The video released late Tuesday shows the man at a Target store in Silverdale, about 15 miles west of Seattle, on Jan. 15, 12 days before the killings took place. Authorities also released video of a vehicle believed to be associated with the man.
    
The Kitsap County sheriff's office didn't say why investigators believe the man is linked to the deaths of 43-year-old John Careaga, 37-year-old Christale Careaga, and 16-year-olds Jonathan Higgins and Hunter Schaap, but they said they don't believe the man acted alone.
    
Sheriff Gary Simpson said authorities have received hundreds of tips and have been working tirelessly on the case.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:57:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

  • Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-06-07 05:21:02 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

  • GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you

    GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:08:20 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Budget motels a magnet for crime

    Budget motels a magnet for crime

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:27:13 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

    >>

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:13:53 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

  • New app could help you stay safe during fire season

    New app could help you stay safe during fire season

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:36:17 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wildfires can happen at any time if the conditions are just right, but there’s an app you can get on your phone to make sure you stay safe. Spokane Valley firefighters have been doing wild land fire training ahead of the season.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wildfires can happen at any time if the conditions are just right, but there’s an app you can get on your phone to make sure you stay safe. Spokane Valley firefighters have been doing wild land fire training ahead of the season.

    >>
    •   