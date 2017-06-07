Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candidate class

A Richland High School graduate has been selected by NASA to join the agency’s 2017 class of astronaut candidates.

Kayla Barron is one of 12 to be selected from over 18,300 applicants- a record number according to NASA.

Barron graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering and earned a Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge. According to her biography on the NASA site, Barron was a member of the first class of women commissioned into the submarine community.

She will report to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to begin two years of training in August.

After completing two years of training, the new astronaut candidates could be assigned to a variety of missions, performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, and flying on deep space missions on NASA’s new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.