New app could help you stay safe during fire season

Wildfires can happen at any time if the conditions are just right, but there’s an app you can get on your phone to make sure you stay safe.

Spokane Valley firefighters have been doing wild land fire training ahead of the season. On Wednesday, part of their training included a live burn situation and training with other agencies. It’s important in our area considering the large wildfire seasons we’ve seen in the past few years.

So how can you be alerted to danger right outside your home? The app is called Code Red. It’s a part of Alert Spokane, which notifies you of different emergencies that are happening around you. Now that most people have cell phones, the app is a good way to get those alerts. It geolocates your smart phone and sends you notifications if there’s an emergency in your neighborhood or near where you are.

Even though an average summer is being predicted, firefighters say it’s important to be alert, and be prepared.

“Even with a wet spring and a wet winter it's going to dry out it's going to get hot and we're going to have fires,” says Paul Kimball with SVFD.

You can get the app now, but the full rollout of it isn’t going to be until June 15. For more information, http://www.spokanecounty.org/3007/Alert-Spokane

Firefighters would like to remind people to help them help you. Make sure you have a defensible space around your home. Make sure your address is clearly visible from the road so they can find you in an emergency situation. For more things you should do around your home to make it defensible: http://www.spokanevalleyfire.com/fire-life-safety/wild-fire-awareness/