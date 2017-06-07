UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stab - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

UPDATE: June 8, 12:20 p.m.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. 

Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.  The collision with the trailer sliced through the Mazda, striking the driver, severing a portion of his leg and the seat belt he was wearing.  The Mazda rolled and the driver was ejected.  

The other driver was not injured. 

The crash is still under investigation but do not believe impairment was a factor. 

Previous Coverage:

Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening.

Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction. The truck rolled. Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time. Crews on scene tell KHQ the driver's leg was amputated in the crash and that the driver is lucky to be alive.

The cause of the crash under investigation but drugs or alcohol is not thought to be a factor.

Argonne Road is expected to be blocked for several hours while the investigation is conducted. Detours are available.

Additional details were not immediately known Wednesday evening.

    •   