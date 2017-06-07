Budget motels a magnet for crime

A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside.

This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons. Just a few weeks ago, two men were arrested at the Spokane Valley motel with guns, drugs and money. It turns out these budget motels are a magnet for crime.

"Those places are fairly busy because they are cheap and right off the freeway and there's good access." said Deputy Mark Gregory.

A recent study on budget motels agrees, saying the unrestricted environment is attractive for people who are involved with illicit actives.

Wednesday it was a man who barricaded himself inside a motel room. Deputies say he lit the room on fire, threatened a deputy with a knife. and they were forced to open fire. That man is now in surgery.