Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Ermont, Inc. Photo: Ermont, Inc.
QUINCY, Mass. -

A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.
    
Quincy-based Ermont Inc. has been selling cannabis-infused pizza for about three weeks to rave reviews.
    
Director of Operations Seth Yaffe says the company has a whole range of marijuana edibles, but he wanted to offer meals that patients could eat without a lot of sugar.
    
The 6-inch cheese pizzas sell for $38 apiece. The tomato sauce contains 125 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. The company has sold about 200 already. Yaffe says if patients want toppings, they can add their own.
    
Only people with state-issued medical marijuana ID cards are eligible to buy the pies.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:57:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

  • Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-06-07 05:21:02 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

  • GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you

    GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:08:20 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:31:26 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

  • Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza

    Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:23:21 GMT

    QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.

    >>

    QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.

    >>

  • Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:56:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>
    •   