Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017

1. Business owner struck by lightning while sitting at desk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York business owner says he's "just happy to be alive" after being struck by lightning while sitting at his office desk.

Nick Gemayel tells WHEC-TV in Rochester (http://bit.ly/2rLtLIf ) he was inside his auto repair shop on Monday when severe thunderstorms rolled across the area. He says he saw a bright flash of light from the office's light switch, heard a loud crack and then the lights went out.

Gemayel says it was a few minutes before he realized his left hand was blistering from getting hit by the bolt that arced through the light switch.

The garage's manager was standing outside the shop door when he saw the bolt strike the sidewalk in front of the building. He wasn't injured.

Gemayel was treated at a hospital and released

================================================

2 Mom: 'It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly'

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida woman says she knew her stomach was undeniably huge as she approached the end of her pregnancy.

But Christine Corbitt didn't know how big until Carleigh Brooke Corbitt arrived via C-section on May 15, weighing in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces (6 kilograms).

Corbitt tells Action News Jax (http://bit.ly/2sxlQP3 ) that she heard laughter as the doctor was delivering the baby in Orange Park, adding it "looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly."

Husband Larry Corbitt says the diapers they had on hand don't fit baby Carleigh. He says she's already in size 3 diapers.

He says the baby's due date wasn't until May 20 or 21, so she would have been even bigger had she not arrived early.

The parents say their baby girl is "gorgeous."

===================================================

3. Michigan city rejects pennies for man's $270 fine

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) -- A man who owes $270 for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies, but a Michigan city isn't taking the change.

Brian McGonegal has tried to pay off his debt by making a series of $27 payments with 2,700 pennies. The Jackson city treasurer, however, has rejected the coins, telling him to put them in rolls.

"It's not practical," Randy Wrozek said Tuesday. "This guy would come in every time at five minutes to five - we close at five - with a big sack full of change. We're not authorized for overtime down here."

McGonegal said the unusual form of payment is his way of protesting the fine. He told the Jackson Citizen Patriot (http://bit.ly/2r2KIMp ) that he was penalized for having trash in his yard.

"I decided I would be just penny ante as they were," said McGonegal, who accused city officials of going overboard in order to cast Jackson as an "ideal little community."

Wrozek said the bill will be sent to Jackson County and attached as a lien on McGonegal's property.

"It's not our job to count his money," the treasurer said.

===========================================

4. Horses escape in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Authorities say nearly two dozen horses escaped from their stable in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park before they were wrangled by rangers.

KTVU reports (bit.ly/2r290ek) the horse play occurred early Wednesday morning.

Some of the horses found their way into a nearby dog park, while others were seen roaming the green grasses. None of the horses were injured.

How they got loose was not immediately clear.

San Francisco Recreation and Park has been exploring the feasibility of offering horseback rides in the park through June 30.

=============================================

5 Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza



QUINCY, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.

Quincy-based Ermont Inc. has been selling cannabis-infused pizza for about three weeks to rave reviews.

Director of Operations Seth Yaffe says the company has a whole range of marijuana edibles, but he wanted to offer meals that patients could eat without a lot of sugar.

The 6-inch cheese pizzas sell for $38 apiece. The tomato sauce contains 125 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. The company has sold about 200 already. Yaffe says if patients want toppings, they can add their own.

Only people with state-issued medical marijuana ID cards are eligible to buy the pies.

=============================================

6 Foiled by stuck subway train, grad to get personal ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) -- A nursing student who celebrated a makeshift graduation on a New York City subway train after a train breakdown made him miss the actual ceremony is getting a personalized graduation.

Hunter College president Jennifer Raab and nursing school dean Gail McCain will hold a ceremony on Thursday to give Jerich Alcantara his diploma.

Alcantara was on his way to commencement on May 30 when his E train stalled. Passengers waited an hour and a half for a rescue train. Once the rescue train arrived there were more delays.

Friends, family members and strangers threw Alcantara an impromptu ceremony while they waited. Video posted to Facebook shows a friend handing Alcantara a mock diploma.

Hunter officials say Alcantara isn't trusting the subway for Thursday's do-over ceremony. He'll arrive by car.

=============================================

7. Road paved with clamshells emits stench, covered in maggots

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) -- Residents of a small Rhode Island community say their neighborhood has been beset by a terrible stench after one of their neighbors paved a road with unwashed clamshells.

WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2r6UPA5 ) a property owner in Tiverton put down the shells on an access road last week.

But the uncleaned shells had meat still attached, leading to a putrid smell as it decomposes. Video shows maggots crawling all over the road.

Neighbors put up signs including: "Honk if it stinks." Blair Moore, whose family owns the house next door, says the smell is making her ill.

The station says the property owner hung up when asked for comment.

The building inspector has issued a cease and desist order. Police and the state Department of Environmental Management are investigating.