Make the most of Summer: Best campgrounds in the Inland Northwest

To get the most out of your summer, we are compiling some of the best campgrounds in the Inland NW.



EASTERN WASHINGTON CAMPGROUNDS:



Edgewater Campground (Ione, WA) - This campsite sits just above the beautiful Pend Oreille River. There is fishing, hiking and a boat ramp on-site. There are toilets but no showers. A great field trip outing you can take while you're in the area is to visit Gardner Cave in Crawford State Park which offers guided tours of this beautiful historic cave (FUN FACT: It's the third-longest limestone cave in Washington).



Two Rivers Resort and Marina (Davenport, WA) - This site offers a beautiful beachfront location on the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt where the Spokane and Columbia Rivers meet. There are RV and tent sites, as well as bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities. There's also a large day-use area and a playground for the children. In the summer time there are concert series featuring regional bands, so it's fun to plan your camping trips to correspond with those performances.



Lake Spokane aka "Long Lake" (Tumtum, WA) - This is a 25-mile reservoir, running between Nine Mile Falls Dam to the east and Long Lake Dam to the west. This is a great boating lake for all types of water sports. It's also a great lake for sailing due to the wind that funnels down the lake. There's a really nice swimming beach here and some great places to hike.



NORTH IDAHO CAMPGROUNDS:

Camp Coeur d'Alene - This is a destination campground with water access to Lake Coeur d'Alene. It feels wild and remote but only 15 minutes from the heart of Coeur d'Alene. There are cabins to rent but also tent and RV spaces. The site also has restrooms, hot showers, laundry, free WiFi, a pool and even free firewood!



Farragut State Park (Athol, Idaho) - There are four campgrounds to choose from in this park, including cabins to rent. This campground has endless activities including a playground, disc golf, swimming, fishing, hiking, volleyball and a boat launch ramp. There are also showers to keep clean. This site is just minutes from Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach Water Park so it's a great place to stay while spending a weekend at the theme park.



Heyburn State Park (37 miles south of Coeur d'Alene in Benewah County) - There's waterfront access to Lake Chatcolet and Benewah Lake and three different campgrounds to choose from with cabins and cottages available to rent. There's also a marina, a boat launch and a playground. If you don't have a boat, there are canoes, kayaks, paddle boats and rowboats available to rent. This site also has restrooms with showers.