Firefighters find body in trunk of burning car in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a body has been found in the trunk of a burning car.
    
Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton says firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in the Ensley neighborhood before dawn Thursday, and found the body in the trunk of what appears to be a four-door sedan. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
    
Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sWXPA1 ) that the car was so heavily damaged that investigators could not immediately determine its make or model.
    
Shelton said the body is unrecognizable.
    
Shelton said someone called to report the car fire, but no witnesses have yet reported hearing or seeing anything suspicious leading up to the blaze.

