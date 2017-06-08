WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Sen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

Posted: Updated:

   

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on developments involving fired FBI Director James Comey (all times local): Yesterday

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday starting at 7am, however his opening statement was released Wednesday. You can read it here:  READ IT: Former FBI Director James Comey's opening statement to Senate Intelligence Committee 

Here is a quick timeline of how we got where we are today: 

  • July 2016: The FBI, under James Comey, opens its investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.
  • Nov. 8, 2016: Donald Trump is elected President of the United States.
  • Jan. 27, 2017: President Trump and Comey have a conversation where according to Comey, the President said quote "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."
  • March 30, 2017: According to Comey's testimony, President Trump calls him at the FBI to ask if Comey could "lift the cloud" of the Russia investigation. Comey allegedly tells the President the investigation is proceeding as quickly as possible.
  • May 9, 2017: President Trump fires Comey.


SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMP'S BEEN TWEETING DURING THE HEARING
___
    
7:30 a.m.
    
The ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says former FBI director James Comey's account of his conversations with the president about the Russia investigation are "disturbing."
    
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia will emphasize at Thursday's committee hearing that the American people need to realize that what happened was that a president asked an FBI director to drop an ongoing investigation into a former national security adviser.
    
Warner released excerpts of his opening remarks to the committee early Thursday ahead of the hearing.
    
Warner says that in violation of clear guidelines put in place after Watergate to prevent any whiff of political interference by the White House in FBI investigations, President Donald Trump also called Comey twice to ask him to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation over his White House.
    
___
    
6:45 a.m.
    
A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.
    
Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware says, "I think we have to be careful about making legal conclusions" and argues that lawmakers should not be "getting in the way" of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL'-ur).
    
But Coons also tells MSNBC in an interview, hours before fired FBI Director James Comey's Capitol Hill appearance, that he believes Trump's words and deeds go "right up to the line" of legality. The senator adds that statements about the Russia probe attributed to Trump by Comey raise the question of whether the president's actions "meet the legal standard for obstruction of justice."
    
___
    
6:05 a.m.
    
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on President Donald Trump's conduct "is certainly evidence of interference or obstruction."
    
Comey is testifying Thursday that Trump urged him to back off from his investigation into Michael Flynn's contacts with Russians. Comey's written statement released ahead of his testimony said Trump had described the Russia investigation as a "cloud" that was interfering with his job. Comey is testifying that he gave Trump no such assurance. Trump fired him last month.
    
Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, made his assessment Wednesday in an interview with The Washington Post. Schiff added that even if Trump's actions met the legal test for obstruction, in practical terms it was less likely that the Republican-controlled Congress would move to remove him.
    
___
    
3:45 a.m.
    
In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.
    
The testimony, Comey's first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
    
His account of demands for loyalty from the president, and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser, are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:49:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

  • Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:56:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity

    The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:54:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:54:51 GMT
    Trump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>
    Trump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

    WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:04:51 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on developments involving fired FBI Director James Comey (all times local): Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday starting at 7am. Watch the entire hearing LIVE on KHQ Local News and the KHQ Facebook page.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on developments involving fired FBI Director James Comey (all times local): Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday starting at 7am. Watch the entire hearing LIVE on KHQ Local News and the KHQ Facebook page.

    >>

  • Firefighters find body in trunk of burning car in Alabama

    Firefighters find body in trunk of burning car in Alabama

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-06-08 13:30:33 GMT

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a body has been found in the trunk of a burning car. Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton says firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in the Ensley neighborhood before dawn Thursday, and found the body in the trunk of what appears to be a four-door sedan. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Al.com reports that the car was so heavily damaged that inves...

    >>

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a body has been found in the trunk of a burning car. Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton says firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in the Ensley neighborhood before dawn Thursday, and found the body in the trunk of what appears to be a four-door sedan. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Al.com reports that the car was so heavily damaged that inves...

    >>

  • Make the most of Summer: Best campgrounds in the Inland Northwest

    Make the most of Summer: Best campgrounds in the Inland Northwest

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-06-08 11:54:54 GMT

    To get the most out of your summer, we are compiling some of the best campgrounds in the Inland NW. Check back weekly for new campgrounds added to the list: 

    >>

    To get the most out of your summer, we are compiling some of the best campgrounds in the Inland NW. Check back weekly for new campgrounds added to the list: 

    >>
    •   