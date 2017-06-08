Air monitoring alarm at Hanford goes off during demolition at Pl - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Air monitoring alarm at Hanford goes off during demolition at Plutonium Finishing Plant

HANFORD SITE -

Employees in the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford took cover as a precaution Thursday morning after an air monitoring alarm went off during demolition. 

No injuries have been reported and Hanford reported on their verified Facebook page Thursday morning that air monitoring alarms during demolition are "not unexpected; this is one of the monitoring tools used to ensure demolition of the plant proceeds safely." 

When the alarm went off, crews immediately ceased demolition and applied "fixative to the area." 

"The alarm is in the demolition area, in an area where contamination is expected," Hanford said.

Hanford says a recovery team has entered the area and is conducting additional surveys and applying additional fixative to prevent further contamination spread. 

