KHQ GUIDE: Complete list of area summer camps!

Are you a parent looking for something fun for your child to do this summer (or just looking to get rid of them for a couple of days? :) )
We've compiled this list of local summer camps you can use to find the right one for your child! Have fun this summer!
|Gender
|Type of Camp
|Grade Entering
|Dates
|Name of Camp
|Speciality
|Price
|Website
|Phone Number
|Girls
|Overnight
|1
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Camp Rocks
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091
|Girls
|Overnight
|1
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Best of Both Worlds
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|1
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Fun in the Sun
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|1
|July 23-25/26-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Busy Bees
|$225-265
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|1
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Splish Splash
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|2
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Camp Rocks
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|2
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Best of Both Worlds
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|2
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Fun in the Sun
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|2
|July 23-25/26-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Busy Bees
|$225-265
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|2
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Splish Splash
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|3
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Camp Rocks
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|3
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Best of Both Worlds
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|3
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Fun in the Sun
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|3
|July 23-25/26-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Busy Bees
|$225-265
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|3
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Splish Splash
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Campfire Cafe
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: S'more Fun
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Rigabamboo
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Camper Sampler
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Midsummer Madness
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Movin' and Grovin'
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Night Owls
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 23-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Art on the Lake
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 23-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Camp Outide the Box
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Jump in the Lake
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Day and Night
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: The Big Splash
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|4
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Water, Water Everywhere
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Campfire Cafe
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: S'more Fun
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Rigabamboo
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Camper Sampler
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Midsummer Madness
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Movin' and Grovin'
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Night Owls
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Art on the Lake
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Camp Outide the Box
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Jump in the Lake
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Day and Night
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: The Big Splash
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Water, Water Everywhere
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Just Chill
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Arts and Crafts Academy
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Flambé & Fricassee
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Short & Sweet
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Showtime
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Nocturnals
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 23-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Intro to Sails
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Canoe the Cd'A
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Everything H2O
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Just Add Water
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Just Chill
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Arts and Crafts Academy
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Flambé & Fricassee
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 9-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Short & Sweet
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Showtime
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Nocturnals
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 23-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Intro to Sails
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Canoe the Cd'A
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Everything H2O
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Just Add Water
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-23
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Just Chill
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Arts and Crafts Academy
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-7
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Flambé & Fricassee
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 9-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Short & Sweet
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Showtime
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 16-21
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Nocturnals
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 23-28
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Intro to Sails
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 30-August 4
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Canoe the Cd'A
|$335-375
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Everything H2O
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|August 6-10
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Just Add Water
|$285-325
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|June 18-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Sails in the Wind
|$500-540
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 2-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Idaho Adventures
|$500-540
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Sails in the Wind
|$500-540
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Idaho Adventures
|$500-540
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|9
|June 18-30
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Sails in the Wind
|$500-540
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Girls
|Overnight
|9
|July 2-13
|Four Echoes
|Girl Scout: Idaho Adventures
|$500-540
|https://goo.gl/SCcncA
|509-747-8091 ext. 226
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|K
|June 16-18
|Camp Spalding
|Mom/Dad and Me Overnight
|$138-199
|https://goo.gl/d0zK0h
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 16-18
|Camp Spalding
|Mom/Dad and Me Overnight
|$138-199
|https://goo.gl/d0zK0h
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 16-18
|Camp Spalding
|Mom/Dad and Me Overnight
|$138-199
|https://goo.gl/d0zK0h
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|All Ages
|August 16-20
|Camp Spalding
|Family Camp
|$60-360
|https://goo.gl/FougsL
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 21-24
|Camp Spalding
|Discovery Camp
|$225
|https://goo.gl/IQWaLc
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|August 13-16
|Camp Spalding
|Discovery Camp
|$235
|https://goo.gl/IQWaLc
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 21-24
|Camp Spalding
|Discovery Camp
|$225
|https://goo.gl/IQWaLc
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|August 13-16
|Camp Spalding
|Discovery Camp
|$235
|https://goo.gl/IQWaLc
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 21-24
|Camp Spalding
|Discovery Camp
|$225
|https://goo.gl/IQWaLc
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 13-16
|Camp Spalding
|Discovery Camp
|$235
|https://goo.gl/IQWaLc
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-July 1
|Camp Spalding
|Junior Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/cEwG3w
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-29
|Camp Spalding
|Junior Camp
|$465
|https://goo.gl/cEwG3w
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-July 1
|Camp Spalding
|Junior Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/cEwG3w
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 23-29
|Camp Spalding
|Junior Camp
|$465
|https://goo.gl/cEwG3w
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 2-8
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 30-August 5
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$465
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 2-8
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 30-August 5
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$465
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 2-8
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 30-August 5
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$465
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 2-8
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 30-August 5
|Camp Spalding
|Senior High Camp
|$465
|https://goo.gl/iq18m4
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 5-8
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$225
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 5-8
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$225
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 5-8
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$225
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-15
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-15
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-July 1
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-July 1
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Pioneer Camp
|$440
|https://goo.gl/CfiFK0
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 17-21
|Camp Spalding
|Leadership Camp
|$315
|https://goo.gl/Udatf2
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 17-21
|Camp Spalding
|Leadership Camp
|$315
|https://goo.gl/Udatf2
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 17-21
|Camp Spalding
|Leadership Camp
|$315
|https://goo.gl/Udatf2
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Clearwater Arts Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/0FyUdl
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Clearwater Arts Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/0FyUdl
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Clearwater Arts Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/0FyUdl
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Clearwater Arts Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/0FyUdl
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Clearwater Arts Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/0FyUdl
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 16-22
|Camp Spalding
|Clearwater Arts Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/0FyUdl
|509-731-4244
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|Toddler
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$150
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|Pre-K
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|K
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$550
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$615
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$615
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$615
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$615
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$615
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$615
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|Adult
|August 13-19
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Family Week
|$660
|https://goo.gl/L9gqG8
|208-597-6717
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$545
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$545
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$545
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$545
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$545
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$545
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$545
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|Adult
|June 18-24
|Lady of the Lake Camp
|Music and Dance Week
|$635
|https://goo.gl/ELCety
|406-581-8178
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Treehouse Village
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/pG5BKd
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/4EIOjK
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|Adult
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|Adult
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Special Needs: Champ Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/sauF5P
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/iBWfwc
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 18-20
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 21-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 25-27
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 28-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|July 5-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|July 16-18
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|July 19-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|July 30-August 1
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|August 2-4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|August 6-8
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|August 9-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 18-20
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 21-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 25-27
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 28-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 5-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 16-18
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 19-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 30-August 1
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|August 2-4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|August 6-8
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|August 9-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Genesis
|$98-148
|https://goo.gl/hosGOR
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|6
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|7
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|8
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|9
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|9
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|9
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|9
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|10
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|10
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|10
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|10
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|11
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|11
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|11
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|11
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|12
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|12
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|12
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Girls
|Overnight
|12
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Girls Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/PngTSe
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/Jq2Yi2
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 18-23
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-21
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Castaway Camp
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/tgcykI
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Wake on the Lake
|$334-434
|https://goo.gl/sguIiC
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 5-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus Mini Camp
|$104-154
|https://goo.gl/lquVab
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 5-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Exodus Mini Camp
|$104-154
|https://goo.gl/lquVab
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-14
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 23-28
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers
|$294-394
|https://goo.gl/vc35Jy
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Creek Co-Ed Ranch Camp
|$384-484
|https://goo.gl/95lKPV
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|All Ages
|July 14-16
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Family Camp
|Free-$120
|https://goo.gl/jy2Mxr
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 5-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneer Mini Camp
|$104-154
|https://goo.gl/2N3Shv
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 5-7
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Pioneer Mini Camp
|$104-154
|https://goo.gl/2N3Shv
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers Outdoor Pursuits
|$419-519
|https://goo.gl/f69QXr
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers Outdoor Pursuits
|$419-519
|https://goo.gl/f69QXr
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers Outdoor Pursuits
|$419-519
|https://goo.gl/f69QXr
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 30-August 4
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Adventurers Outdoor Pursuits
|$419-519
|https://goo.gl/f69QXr
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/nj7Y2Z
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Pioneers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/nj7Y2Z
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/J28WNF
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Pathfinders
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/J28WNF
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/DOOQzg
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Exodus
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/DOOQzg
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Adventurers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/EGyA3L
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Adventurers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/EGyA3L
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Adventurers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/EGyA3L
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Shoshone Adventurers
|$284-384
|https://goo.gl/EGyA3L
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|K
|August 4-6
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Kindercamp
|$125
|https://goo.gl/6k1CxP
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Outdoor Pursuits Pathfinder
|$419-519
|https://goo.gl/abBsVh
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|August 6-11
|Camp Lutherhaven
|Lutherhaven Outdoor Pursuits Pathfinder
|$419-519
|https://goo.gl/abBsVh
|866-729-8372 ext. 119
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Adventure Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Adventure Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Challenge Camp
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Challenge Camp
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Challenge Camp
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Challenge Camp
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|Junly 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Cowboy Camp 1
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|Junly 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Cowboy Camp 1
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|Junly 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Cowboy Camp 1
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Cowboy Camp 2
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Cowboy Camp 2
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Junior Cowboy Camp 2
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Cowboy Camp
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Cowboy Camp
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Cowboy Camp
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Camp 1
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Camp 1
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Camp 1
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 18-25
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Camp 1
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Pack Trip
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Pack Trip
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Pack Trip
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Cowboy Pack Trip
|$355
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 3
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 3
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 3
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 3
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Extreme Teen Camp 3
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Wakeboard Camp
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Wakeboard Camp
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 25-July 2
|Camp Mivoden
|Tween Wakeboard Camp
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 2-9
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 1
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-16
|Camp Mivoden
|Teen Wakeboard Camp 2
|$370
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|White Water Rafting Camp
|$390
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|White Water Rafting Camp
|$390
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|White Water Rafting Camp
|$390
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 16-23
|Camp Mivoden
|White Water Rafting Camp
|$390
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|All Ages
|July 23-30
|Camp Mivoden
|Family Camp 1
|$295-335
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|All Ages
|August 6-13
|Camp Mivoden
|Family Camp 2
|$295-335
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|All Ages
|July 30-August 6
|Camp Mivoden
|Medical/Dental Camp
|$295-335
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 16-21
|Camp Mivoden
|Nazarene Boys and Girls Adventure Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 16-21
|Camp Mivoden
|Nazarene Boys and Girls Adventure Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-21
|Camp Mivoden
|Nazarene Boys and Girls Adventure Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-21
|Camp Mivoden
|Nazarene Boys and Girls Adventure Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/S3d1Zk
|509-242-0506
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 24-26
|Camp Cross
|Mini-Camp
|$130
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|Camp Cross
|Intermediate Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Cross
|Arts Camp
|$230
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 2-7
|Camp Cross
|Jr. High Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-7
|Camp Cross
|Jr. High Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 2-7
|Camp Cross
|Jr. High Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Camp Cross
|Intermediate Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Camp Cross
|Intermediate Camp
|$275
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 24-26
|Camp Cross
|Mini-Camp
|$130
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Cross
|Arts Camp
|$230
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Cross
|Arts Camp
|$230
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Cross
|Arts Camp
|$230
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Cross
|Arts Camp
|$230
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Cross
|Arts Camp
|$230
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 16-22
|Camp Cross
|Mid High Camp
|$290
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 16-22
|Camp Cross
|Mid High Camp
|$290
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 16-22
|Camp Cross
|Mid High Camp
|$290
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|August 6-13
|Camp Cross
|Senior High Camp
|$290
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|August 6-13
|Camp Cross
|Senior High Camp
|$290
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|August 6-13
|Camp Cross
|Senior High Camp
|$290
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|13
|August 6-13
|Camp Cross
|Senior High Camp
|$290
|https://goo.gl/hWuXez
|509-624-3191
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 9-12
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Kid's Camp
|$210-260
|https://goo.gl/FW9R6c
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 9-12
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Kid's Camp
|$210-260
|https://goo.gl/FW9R6c
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-12
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Kid's Camp
|$210-260
|https://goo.gl/FW9R6c
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 5
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Intermediate Camp
|$370-460
|https://goo.gl/ncQar9
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 5
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Intermediate Camp
|$370-460
|https://goo.gl/ncQar9
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 25-July 1
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Senior High Aqua Camp
|$410-500
|https://goo.gl/wybVUS
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 25-July 1
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Senior High Aqua Camp
|$410-500
|https://goo.gl/wybVUS
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 25-July 1
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Senior High Aqua Camp
|$410-500
|https://goo.gl/wybVUS
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|College
|June 25-July 1
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Senior High Aqua Camp
|$410-500
|https://goo.gl/wybVUS
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 30-August 5
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Junior High Aqua Camp
|$410-500
|https://goo.gl/BZeoyK
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 30-August 5
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Junior High Aqua Camp
|$410-500
|https://goo.gl/BZeoyK
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 30-August 5
|Camp N-Sid-Sen
|Junior High Aqua Camp
|$410-500
|https://goo.gl/BZeoyK
|208-689-3489
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|August 12-15
|Camp Sanders
|Kids Camp
|https://goo.gl/KvsCoL
|208-596-8085
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 12-15
|Camp Sanders
|Kids Camp
|https://goo.gl/KvsCoL
|208-596-8085
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 12-15
|Camp Sanders
|Kids Camp
|https://goo.gl/KvsCoL
|208-596-8085
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 12-15
|Camp Sanders
|Kids Camp
|https://goo.gl/KvsCoL
|208-596-8085
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|August 12-15
|Camp Sanders
|Kids Camp
|https://goo.gl/KvsCoL
|208-596-8085
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 25-30
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Lake Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/BaJhbv
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Lake Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/BaJhbv
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Lake Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/BaJhbv
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Lake Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/BaJhbv
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|July 2-5
|Twinlow Camp
|Primary Camp 1
|$150
|https://goo.gl/SyJQS1
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 2-5
|Twinlow Camp
|Primary Camp 1
|$150
|https://goo.gl/SyJQS1
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 2-5
|Twinlow Camp
|Primary Camp 1
|$150
|https://goo.gl/SyJQS1
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 9-14
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/129bn9
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 9-14
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/129bn9
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 9-14
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/129bn9
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-14
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Camp
|$325
|https://goo.gl/129bn9
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Explorers
|$325
|https://goo.gl/4jz41N
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Explorers
|$325
|https://goo.gl/4jz41N
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Explorers
|$325
|https://goo.gl/4jz41N
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Explorers
|$325
|https://goo.gl/4jz41N
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|August 6-9
|Twinlow Camp
|Primary Camp 2
|$150
|https://goo.gl/CVVfyB
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|August 6-9
|Twinlow Camp
|Primary Camp 2
|$150
|https://goo.gl/CVVfyB
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|August 6-9
|Twinlow Camp
|Primary Camp 2
|$150
|https://goo.gl/CVVfyB
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Fish N Sail
|$325
|https://goo.gl/VJ5Th9
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Fish N Sail
|$325
|https://goo.gl/VJ5Th9
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|Elementary Fish N Sail
|$325
|https://goo.gl/VJ5Th9
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Camp 1
|$325
|https://goo.gl/Pphl2Y
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-30
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Camp 1
|$325
|https://goo.gl/Pphl2Y
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-30
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Camp 1
|$325
|https://goo.gl/Pphl2Y
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 9-14
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Watersports 1
|$375
|https://goo.gl/tojC2u
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 9-14
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Watersports 1
|$375
|https://goo.gl/tojC2u
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 9-14
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Watersports 1
|$375
|https://goo.gl/tojC2u
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Camp 2
|$325
|https://goo.gl/uBMnrM
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Camp 2
|$325
|https://goo.gl/uBMnrM
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Camp 2
|$325
|https://goo.gl/uBMnrM
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Waterports 2
|$375
|https://goo.gl/hs7KiO
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Waterports 2
|$375
|https://goo.gl/hs7KiO
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|Middle School Waterports 2
|$375
|https://goo.gl/hs7KiO
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 25-July 5
|Twinlow Camp
|Counselors in Training (CIT)
|$350
|https://goo.gl/hyEVY0
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 25-July 5
|Twinlow Camp
|Counselors in Training (CIT)
|$350
|https://goo.gl/hyEVY0
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 25-July 5
|Twinlow Camp
|Counselors in Training (CIT)
|$350
|https://goo.gl/hyEVY0
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|13
|June 25-July 5
|Twinlow Camp
|Counselors in Training (CIT)
|$350
|https://goo.gl/hyEVY0
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-13
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Crossfire
|$325
|https://goo.gl/j1IIDF
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-13
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Crossfire
|$325
|https://goo.gl/j1IIDF
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-13
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Crossfire
|$325
|https://goo.gl/j1IIDF
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-13
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Crossfire
|$325
|https://goo.gl/j1IIDF
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|13
|July 9-13
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Crossfire
|$325
|https://goo.gl/j1IIDF
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Watersport
|$375
|https://goo.gl/7ACdyo
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Watersport
|$375
|https://goo.gl/7ACdyo
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Watersport
|$375
|https://goo.gl/7ACdyo
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Watersport
|$375
|https://goo.gl/7ACdyo
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|13
|July 30-August 4
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Watersport
|$375
|https://goo.gl/7ACdyo
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Rock N Water
|$425
|https://goo.gl/4VqXuV
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Rock N Water
|$425
|https://goo.gl/4VqXuV
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Rock N Water
|$425
|https://goo.gl/4VqXuV
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Rock N Water
|$425
|https://goo.gl/4VqXuV
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|13
|August 6-11
|Twinlow Camp
|High School Rock N Water
|$425
|https://goo.gl/4VqXuV
|208-352-2671
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|June 26-30
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 1
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Dicovery Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Dicovery Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Dicovery Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Dicovery Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Dicovery Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Dicovery Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 17-21
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 2
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Discovery Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 31-August 4
|Camp Gifford
|Teen Camp 6
|$225
|https://goo.gl/cN8gAa
|509-233-2511
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Outdoor Volleyball Camp
|$350
|https://goo.gl/Twm20A
|206-910-0963
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 3-7
|Riverview Sports Camp
|Warrior Football Camp
|$475
|https://goo.gl/zLxfco
|509-230-7458
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 18-20
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 18-20
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 21-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 21-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 25-27
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 25-27
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 28-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 28-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|July 23-25
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 23-25
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|July 27-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|July 27-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|August 6-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|August 6-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Mini-Camp
|$245
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 18-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 18-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 18-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 18-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 18-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 18-23
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 25-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 25-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 25-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 25-30
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 2-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 2-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 2-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 2-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 2-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 2-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 2-8
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 16-22
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 16-22
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 16-22
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 16-22
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 16-22
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 16-22
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 16-22
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 23-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 23-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 23-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 23-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 23-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 23-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 23-29
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|July 30 - Aug 5
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|July 30 - Aug 5
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|July 30 - Aug 5
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|July 30 - Aug 5
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|July 30 - Aug 5
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|July 30 - Aug 5
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 30 - Aug 5
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|Aug 6-12
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|Aug 6-12
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|Aug 6-12
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|Aug 6-12
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|Aug 6-12
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|Aug 6-12
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|Aug 6-12
|YMCA Camp Reed
|Traditional Camp
|$450
|http://tinyurl.com/kjwcqoq
|509-777-9622
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|1
|June 23-24
|Ross Point Camp
|My First Camp - under 2nd grade & parent
|$28/$38
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|2
|June 25-28
|Ross Point Camp
|Middler Camp
|$190
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|3
|June 25-28
|Ross Point Camp
|Middler Camp
|$190
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-28
|Ross Point Camp
|Middler Camp
|$190
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|4
|June 25-30
|Ross Point Camp
|Junior Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|5
|June 25-30
|Ross Point Camp
|Junior Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 25-30
|Ross Point Camp
|Junior Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|6
|June 18-23
|Ross Point Camp
|Junior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|7
|June 18-23
|Ross Point Camp
|Junior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|8
|June 18-23
|Ross Point Camp
|Junior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|June 18-23
|Ross Point Camp
|Junior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|9
|July 9-14
|Ross Point Camp
|Senior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|10
|July 9-14
|Ross Point Camp
|Senior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|11
|July 9-14
|Ross Point Camp
|Senior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
|Co-Ed
|Overnight
|12
|July 9-14
|Ross Point Camp
|Senior High Camp
|$277
|http://tinyurl.com/l424sbp
|208-773-1655
