Man in critical condition after falling from Monroe Street Bridge

Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.>>
Spokane mom fed up with squatters
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.>>
The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Budget motels a magnet for crime
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.>>
