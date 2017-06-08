Man in critical condition after falling from Monroe Street Bridge

A water rescue was called out at the Monroe Street Bridge Thursday morning after a man fell from the bridge, however, he never made it to the water.

Spokane Fire officials say the man, who has not been identified fell from the southeast corner of the bridge, hit the rocks below and is now in critical condition. There is currently a construction project going on near where the man fell from, however firefighters on scene tell KHQ the man is not a construction worker.

It is unknown if the fall was intentional or not.

We will update this story if we can confirm any additional details.