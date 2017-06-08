Trump: Democratic 'obstructionists' are stalling my agenda - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump: Democratic 'obstructionists' are stalling my agenda

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump says congressional Democrats are "obstructionists" who are stalling his agenda.
    
In a speech to evangelical supporters Thursday, Trump said the "level of hatred" between the political parties is "beyond anything that I've ever seen."
    
Trump urged the audience to help send more Republicans to Congress in next year's elections. He noted that Republicans have just a two-vote edge in the Senate, where the rules give minority Democrats power to block or stall action on legislation.
    
Trump also reiterated his commitment to repeal and replace the Obama health care law. The Republican-controlled House recently passed a bill with only GOP votes. The Senate is working on its own version.
    
Trump spoke as fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:49:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

  • Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:56:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity

    The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:54:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:54:51 GMT
    Trump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>
    Trump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Twitter latches on to Comey's 'lordy' quote during hearing

    Twitter latches on to Comey's 'lordy' quote during hearing

    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:20:02 GMT
         WASHINGTON (AP) - Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.      Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump.      The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was a...>>
         WASHINGTON (AP) - Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.      Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump.      The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was a...>>

  • Trump: Democratic 'obstructionists' are stalling my agenda

    Trump: Democratic 'obstructionists' are stalling my agenda

    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:10:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says congressional Democrats are "obstructionists" who are stalling his agenda. In a speech to evangelical supporters Thursday, Trump said the "level of hatred" between the political parties is "beyond anything that I've ever seen." Trump urged the audience to help send more Republicans to Congress in next year's elections. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says congressional Democrats are "obstructionists" who are stalling his agenda. In a speech to evangelical supporters Thursday, Trump said the "level of hatred" between the political parties is "beyond anything that I've ever seen." Trump urged the audience to help send more Republicans to Congress in next year's elections. 

    >>

  • Comey testifies; Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

    Comey testifies; Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:49:28 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey. Sen. Richard Burr says the committee plans to get together next week with the special counsel who's leading an investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey. Sen. Richard Burr says the committee plans to get together next week with the special counsel who's leading an investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

    >>
    •   