Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.

22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.

He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.

The NIVCTF, consisting of members of the FBI, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff's Department, Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Idaho Department of Corrections and Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, is tasked with locating and apprehending violent fugitives charged with such crimes as homicide, bank robbery, robbery, kidnapping, rape / sexual assault, felonious assault, arson, drug trafficking, etc.

Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for violent crimes should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. The identity of callers will remain confidential and reward money may be available.