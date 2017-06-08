BREAKING: Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!

After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents.

Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.

On Thursday, officials say 20 of 21 samples came back with acceptable levels. The one sample that was above the acceptable range of contaminants has been isolated from the supply and the water is now safe to drink.