Spokane County agrees to $2.25M settlement in wrongful convictions

SPOKANE, Wash. -

(AP) - The insurance company for Spokane County will pay $2.25 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit that contended the Spokane County Sheriff's Office engaged in witness-tampering and recklessness to wrongfully convict three men for a 2008 robbery.
    
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he is against the settlement.
    
The Spokesman-Review says the agreement was reached Tuesday between the Washington Counties Risk Pool, which insures Spokane County, and Robert Larson, Tyler Gassman and Paul Statler.
    
The three men were convicted of several felonies  on the word of jailhouse informants who implicated them in the 2008, robbery. All three spent four years behind bars.
    
One of the informants later said in a written confession that he and another man had conspired to falsely implicate the trio.
    
