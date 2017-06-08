Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holes

(AP) - A Montana golfer hit two holes-in-one in the span of three holes during men's league play this week.



George Cook told the Great Falls Tribune that after he added a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the nine-hole match he bought a couple lottery tickets.



Cook, who is 58, hit the first hole-in-one of his career Tuesday with a 7-iron on the 149-yard 13th hole at the Anaconda Hills course in Great Falls. He figured he could check it off his bucket list.



He quickly added his second - with a sand wedge on the 112-yard No. 15.



Cook says both shots felt "like butter."



The shots were witnessed by Kent Cox, Scotty Harrison and Doug Neil.



Cook finished the nine-hole match against Cox with a 2-under-par 33. He says he usually shoots in the low 40s.



___



Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/8/2017 8:01:41 AM (GMT -7:00)