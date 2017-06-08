Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holes

Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holesPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.>>
Spokane mom fed up with squatters
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.>>
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity
The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity
Trump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.
Budget motels a magnet for crime
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.>>
Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents. Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.>>
Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holes
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana golfer hit two holes-in-one in the span of three holes during men's league play this week. George Cook told the Great Falls Tribune that after he added a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the nine-hole match he bought a couple lottery tickets. Cook, who is 58, hit the first hole-in-one of his career Tuesday with a 7-iron on the 149-yard 13th hole at the Anaconda Hills course in Great Falls. He figured he could check it of...>>
Spokane County agrees to $2.25M settlement in wrongful convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The insurance company for Spokane County will pay $2.25 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit that contended the Spokane County Sheriff's Office engaged in witness-tampering and recklessness to wrongfully convict three men for a 2008 robbery. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he is against the settlement. The Spokesman-Review says the agreement was reached Tuesday between the Washington Counties Risk Pool, which insur...>>
Contractor: Radiation too low at Hanford to hurt health
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a radiation alarm at a former plutonium production site in Washington state. (all times local): 1:30 p.m. A cleanup contractor says the release of radiation that triggered an alarm at a former plutonium production site in Washington state was so low that it did not pose a threat to human health. Contractor CH2M Hill said radiation was detected Thursday at low levels outside a building being demolished at ...>>
UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
Twitter latches on to Comey's 'lordy' quote during hearing
Twitter latches on to Comey's 'lordy' quote during hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) - Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump. Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump. The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was a...
Trump: Democratic 'obstructionists' are stalling my agenda
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says congressional Democrats are "obstructionists" who are stalling his agenda. In a speech to evangelical supporters Thursday, Trump said the "level of hatred" between the political parties is "beyond anything that I've ever seen." Trump urged the audience to help send more Republicans to Congress in next year's elections.>>
Comey testifies; Senate committee says more work ahead in probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey. Sen. Richard Burr says the committee plans to get together next week with the special counsel who's leading an investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.>>
KHQ GUIDE: Complete list of area summer camps!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you a parent looking for something fun for your child to do this summer (or just looking to get rid of them for a couple of days? :) ) We've compiled this list of local summer camps you can use to find the right one for your child! Have fun this summer!>>
