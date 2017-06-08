Coast Guard pulled man from failing duct-taped boat

Coast Guard pulled man from failing duct-taped boatPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane mom fed up with squatters
Spokane mom fed up with squatters
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.>>
UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition
UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.>>
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity
The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unityTrump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>Trump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>
Budget motels a magnet for crime
Budget motels a magnet for crime
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal
2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal. Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place. Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face. College Place police say the students, who...>>
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal. Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place. Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face. College Place police say the students, who...>>
Gianforte requests Monday court appearance
Gianforte requests Monday court appearance
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on an assault charge against U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana (all times local): 12:50 p.m. U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana is requesting a Monday court appearance on a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter. Thursday's court filing by the Republican's attorneys asks that Gianforte be arraigned and sentenced at the same hearing. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lam...>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on an assault charge against U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana (all times local): 12:50 p.m. U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana is requesting a Monday court appearance on a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter. Thursday's court filing by the Republican's attorneys asks that Gianforte be arraigned and sentenced at the same hearing. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lam...>>
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!
Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents. Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents. Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.>>
Coast Guard pulled man from failing duct-taped boat
Coast Guard pulled man from failing duct-taped boat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Ducks do well in water. A duct-taped boat? Not so much. KTOO reports the U.S. Coast Guard picked up a 32-year-old man and his dog from an inflatable, duct-taped watercraft when it started to take on water Wednesday in Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska's capital city. The Coast Guard says in a release that the duct-taped boat was homemade. The guard says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a life jacket...>>
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Ducks do well in water. A duct-taped boat? Not so much. KTOO reports the U.S. Coast Guard picked up a 32-year-old man and his dog from an inflatable, duct-taped watercraft when it started to take on water Wednesday in Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska's capital city. The Coast Guard says in a release that the duct-taped boat was homemade. The guard says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a life jacket...>>
Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holes
Montana golfer hit 2 holes-in-1 in the span of 3 holes
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana golfer hit two holes-in-one in the span of three holes during men's league play this week. George Cook told the Great Falls Tribune that after he added a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the nine-hole match he bought a couple lottery tickets. Cook, who is 58, hit the first hole-in-one of his career Tuesday with a 7-iron on the 149-yard 13th hole at the Anaconda Hills course in Great Falls. He figured he could check it of...>>
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana golfer hit two holes-in-one in the span of three holes during men's league play this week. George Cook told the Great Falls Tribune that after he added a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the nine-hole match he bought a couple lottery tickets. Cook, who is 58, hit the first hole-in-one of his career Tuesday with a 7-iron on the 149-yard 13th hole at the Anaconda Hills course in Great Falls. He figured he could check it of...>>
Spokane County agrees to $2.25M settlement in wrongful convictions
Spokane County agrees to $2.25M settlement in wrongful convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The insurance company for Spokane County will pay $2.25 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit that contended the Spokane County Sheriff's Office engaged in witness-tampering and recklessness to wrongfully convict three men for a 2008 robbery. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he is against the settlement. The Spokesman-Review says the agreement was reached Tuesday between the Washington Counties Risk Pool, which insur...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The insurance company for Spokane County will pay $2.25 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit that contended the Spokane County Sheriff's Office engaged in witness-tampering and recklessness to wrongfully convict three men for a 2008 robbery. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he is against the settlement. The Spokesman-Review says the agreement was reached Tuesday between the Washington Counties Risk Pool, which insur...>>
Contractor: Radiation too low at Hanford to hurt health
Contractor: Radiation too low at Hanford to hurt health
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a radiation alarm at a former plutonium production site in Washington state. (all times local): 1:30 p.m. A cleanup contractor says the release of radiation that triggered an alarm at a former plutonium production site in Washington state was so low that it did not pose a threat to human health. Contractor CH2M Hill said radiation was detected Thursday at low levels outside a building being demolished at ...>>
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a radiation alarm at a former plutonium production site in Washington state. (all times local): 1:30 p.m. A cleanup contractor says the release of radiation that triggered an alarm at a former plutonium production site in Washington state was so low that it did not pose a threat to human health. Contractor CH2M Hill said radiation was detected Thursday at low levels outside a building being demolished at ...>>
UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition
UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>