Coast Guard pulled man from failing duct-taped boat

(AP) - Ducks do well in water. A duct-taped boat? Not so much.



KTOO reports the U.S. Coast Guard picked up a 32-year-old man and his dog from an inflatable, duct-taped watercraft when it started to take on water Wednesday in Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska's capital city.



The Coast Guard says in a release that the duct-taped boat was homemade.



The guard says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a life jacket.



An off-duty Coast Guard member saw the unsafe craft and called it in. The Coast Guard delivered the man, dog and boat to Douglas Harbor in Juneau.

6/8/2017 3:03:07 PM (GMT -7:00)