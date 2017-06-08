PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly

Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work.

His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Brisbane, Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty.

According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives.

Not to worry, Gavel has since landed on all four paws after he was fired in February.

During his short time in training, the pup stayed at the Queensland governor's official residence. Gov. Paul de Jersey opted to make Gavel a permanent part of his family and he is now tasked with welcoming visitors and attending ceremonies.

Staff members shared Gavel's story and photos on social media, where he became a very popular pup.

"The truth is that we at Government House have loved sharing his story with you," Gov. Paul de Jersey wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday. "And so today we are releasing, and re-releasing, some of our favorite Gavel moments, some more candid than others."

From the photos, it seems that Gavel is very happy with his career change.