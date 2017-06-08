2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal

(AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal.



Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place.



Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face.



College Place police say the students, who attend College Place High School on the same campus, threatened the principal using a spear-type object.



Zessin says the students were taken into custody at the scene and that officers weren't looking for other suspects.



Zessin says Stopperan's injuries were serious but not life-threatening. She says he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.



The schools were placed on lockdown during the incident.

