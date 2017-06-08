Surveillance footage shows garage break-in at north Spokane apartment

Security footage shows two separate break-ins at a north Spokane apartment complex Sunday.

The first set of footage shows a truck enter the Cedar Crossing Apartment Complex shortly before 4 a.m.

The driver stops at a garage, then you can see a small, dark figure, get out and move near the garage. Moments later, the truck then drives off.

The next set of footage shows a person in a red hoodie a couple hours later. They walk into the open garage and drive out in a black 2009 Kia Spectra.

The owner of the car, Amy Dever, says she noticed her garage was open and her car was gone at 11:30 a.m.

She doesn’t know if it was two separate crimes, or a team effort.

The car has a white scratch on the back, and a small dent on the driver side back door.

The license plate number is ARG5278.

Police are aware and investigating.

If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233