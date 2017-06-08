Highway 395 reopen to both lanes of traffic following washout

Highway 395 reopen to both lanes of traffic following washoutPosted: Updated:
Spokane mom fed up with squatters
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.>>
UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the driver who had his leg severed in a serious crash on Argonne and Bigelow Gulch Wednesday evening is now in stable condition. Investigators determined a northbound 2000 Mazda P/U crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound flatbed trailer being towed by a full-size pickup.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents. Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.>>
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Man in critical condition after falling from Monroe Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A water rescue was called out at the Monroe Street Bridge Thursday morning after a man fell from the bridge, however, he never made it to the water. Spokane Fire officials say the man, who has not been identified fell from the southeast corner of the bridge, hit the rocks below and is now in critical condition.>>
Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents. Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.>>
PHOTOS: North Carolina family throws Quinceañera for their cat
APEX, North Carolina - Each year, thousands of girls turning 15 celebrate their big day with a Quinceañera. Have you ever heard of one for a house pet? A Quinceañera is a Latin tradition celebrating a girl coming of age and her transition from childhood to maturity. A family in North Carolina decided to put their own spin on the tradition and threw one for their 15-year-old orange tabby cat, Luna. Luna isn't your average house pet- she has>>
Highway 395 reopen to both lanes of traffic following washout
FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook Thursday that HWY 395 is now open to both lanes of traffic. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted pictures of the dramatic difference Monday ahead of this week's reopening of the roadway. A washout took out a big chunk of Hwy 395 and Matsen Creek 20 Miles south of the Canadian border in April.>>
Lawsuit: Washington failing to teach special-ed students
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A lawsuit from the Washington chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union accuses the state of failing to ensure that students with behavioral disabilities get an education instead of just kicked out of school.The complaint, filed Thursday in Thurston County Superior Court, says the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has a duty to ensure that all children receive a public education, including those who have behavioral problems relate...>>
After SWAT situations, neighbors hope for clean streets
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors at Altamont and Fifth say they just want their neighborhood cleaned-up especially since a few streets were blocked off Thursday morning when SWAT teams searched a home. "I kept telling my daughter, I said, 'Something is going to happen, there's too much traffic there. There's either cars, a hundred cars around or motorcycles,'" said a neighbor who lives in the area. The house had a swarm of police coming in and out.>>
Surveillance footage shows garage break-in at north Spokane apartment
SPOKANE, Wash. - Security footage shows two separate break-ins at a north Spokane apartment complex Sunday. The first set of footage shows a truck enter the Cedar Crossing Apartment Complex shortly before 4 a.m. The driver stops at a garage, then you can see a small, dark figure, get out and move near the garage. Moments later, the truck then drives off. The next set of footage shows a person in a red hoodie a couple hours later. .>>
Man Concerned About Fish from Lakes South of Fairchild Air Force Base
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While the water in Airway Heights in clear to drink again, one Spokane Valley man has a question about where he goes fishing. Thomas Hylkema goes fishing as often as he can, and recently, he caught a rainbow trout in West Medical Lake. “Big trout – it was a fist fight getting him into the bag. But I didn't know anything about the contamination in Airway Heights until it was on the news,” he says. Though the>>
2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal. Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place. Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face. College Place police say the students, who...>>
Gianforte requests Monday court appearance
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on an assault charge against U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana (all times local): 12:50 p.m. U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana is requesting a Monday court appearance on a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter. Thursday's court filing by the Republican's attorneys asks that Gianforte be arraigned and sentenced at the same hearing. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lam...>>
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
