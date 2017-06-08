PHOTOS: North Carolina family throws Quinceañera for their cat

Each year, thousands of girls turning 15 celebrate their big day with a Quinceañera.

A Quinceañera is a Latin tradition celebrating a girl coming of age and her transition from childhood to maturity.

Have you ever heard of one for a house pet?

A family in North Carolina decided to put their own spin on the tradition and threw one for their 15-year-old orange tabby cat, Luna.

Luna isn't your average house pet- she is a viral sensation with her own Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Luna's owner told KENS that they consider her to be more than just a pet- she's a member of the family.

Luna is their longest living pet and they wanted to celebrate her turning the big 1-5 in a big way.

The family ordered her a pink princess dress, a tres leches cake from their favorite bakery, and decorated the place with plenty of balloons.

You can take a peek at the party here: