Hyundai issues recalls for over 600,000 cars in U.S.

Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. in two separate recalls to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.



The largest of the recalls covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from model years 2013 to 2017.



A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch. It could cause the hood to fly up if the primary latch isn't secured.



The second recall covers 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.



The light that shows the parking brake is on may not light up due to corrosion in a switch, which could lead to the cars being driven with the brake on.

Hyundai says it will mail recall notices to owners by June 30th. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to schedule service with their local Hyundai dealers to replace the parts at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-671-3059 and ask about recall #163 and #164.