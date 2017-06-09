Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave

(AP) - A proposal for paid parental leave championed by Ivanka Trump could go back to the drawing board.



President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents.



Ivanka Trump met this week with a bipartisan group of scholars pitching a different paid leave approach.



The initial Trump administration plan would require states to guarantee six weeks of paid leave to new mothers, fathers and adoptive parents. It would let states figure out how to pay for it through their unemployment insurance funds. Some governors criticized that as an unfunded mandate.



An alternative introduced by scholars uses a different financing mechanism modeled after employee-funded programs in several states.

