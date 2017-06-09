Escaped inmate with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Escaped inmate with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus station

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:

39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds has been located and is in custody. Spokane Police Officers located Leeds at the Spokane Intermodal Center Station (Greyhound Bus Station) in downtown Spokane where he was safely taken into custody.  Spokane County Sheriff's Officer would like to thank you to everyone who called in and assisted with his capture.

PREVIOUS: 

Thursday night just after 10 p.m. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the report of an escaped inmate at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake. Eastern State Hospital staff reported 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds escaped from the facility and said he was last seen at approximately 7:55 p.m. Thursday evening. 

Leeds reportedly suffers from an unspecified psychotic disorder and has a lengthy history of assault.  Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate Leeds and are asking for the public’s help.

Although staff reported Leeds was last known to be at the facility at approximately 7:55 p.m., it is unknown what time he actually made his escape. 

While searching the hospital grounds, deputes located a broken latch on one of the perimeter gates but do not know if Leeds broke it during his escape.

Leeds is described as a white male, 5’11”, medium build (approximately 180 lbs), brown hair, and blue eyes.  He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sports jersey with red trim.

Leeds has a diamond stud stone under one of his eyes, thick dark penciled pointy eyebrows, and is possibly wearing mascara.  

Leeds is believed to be alone and on foot but that cannot be verified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or knows of his location is urged to call 911 immediately, reference #10072770.

If seen, do not approach Leeds.  With his assault history and unknown mental state, it is not known if he will be violent or how he will respond when contacted.   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:57:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

  • Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:18:06 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>

  • Man crashes SUV into Spokane County Jail

    Man crashes SUV into Spokane County Jail

    SPOKANE, Wash - At 11:38 Sunday Morning a man drove a vehicle through the garage door of the Spokane County Jail Sally Port and straight into the prisoner intake area.>>
    SPOKANE, Wash - At 11:38 Sunday Morning a man drove a vehicle through the garage door of the Spokane County Jail Sally Port and straight into the prisoner intake area.>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Escaped inmate with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus station

    Escaped inmate with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus station

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-09 12:29:20 GMT

    UPDATE: 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds has been located and is in custody. Spokane Police Officers located Leeds at the Spokane Intermodal Center Station where he was safely taken into custody.  Spokane County Sheriff's Officer would like to thank you to everyone who called in and assisted with his capture.

    >>

    UPDATE: 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds has been located and is in custody. Spokane Police Officers located Leeds at the Spokane Intermodal Center Station where he was safely taken into custody.  Spokane County Sheriff's Officer would like to thank you to everyone who called in and assisted with his capture.

    >>

  • Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:57:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

  • Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave

    Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:54:04 GMT

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A proposal for paid parental leave championed by Ivanka Trump could go back to the drawing board. President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents. Ivanka Trump met this week with a bipartisan group of scholars pitching a different paid leave approach.The initial Trump ad...

    >>

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A proposal for paid parental leave championed by Ivanka Trump could go back to the drawing board. President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents. Ivanka Trump met this week with a bipartisan group of scholars pitching a different paid leave approach.The initial Trump ad...

    >>
    •   