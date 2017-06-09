Escaped patient with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Escaped patient with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus station

UPDATE:

39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds has been located and is in custody. Spokane Police Officers located Leeds at the Spokane Intermodal Center Station (Greyhound Bus Station) in downtown Spokane where he was safely taken into custody.  Spokane County Sheriff's Officer would like to thank you to everyone who called in and assisted with his capture.

PREVIOUS: 

Thursday night just after 10 p.m. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the report of an escaped inmate at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake. Eastern State Hospital staff reported 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds escaped from the facility and said he was last seen at approximately 7:55 p.m. Thursday evening. 

Leeds reportedly suffers from an unspecified psychotic disorder and has a lengthy history of assault.  Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate Leeds and are asking for the public’s help.

Although staff reported Leeds was last known to be at the facility at approximately 7:55 p.m., it is unknown what time he actually made his escape. 

While searching the hospital grounds, deputes located a broken latch on one of the perimeter gates but do not know if Leeds broke it during his escape.

Leeds is described as a white male, 5’11”, medium build (approximately 180 lbs), brown hair, and blue eyes.  He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sports jersey with red trim.

Leeds has a diamond stud stone under one of his eyes, thick dark penciled pointy eyebrows, and is possibly wearing mascara.  

Leeds is believed to be alone and on foot but that cannot be verified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or knows of his location is urged to call 911 immediately, reference #10072770.

If seen, do not approach Leeds.  With his assault history and unknown mental state, it is not known if he will be violent or how he will respond when contacted.   

