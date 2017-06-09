2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal

2 students arrested after attack on middle school principalPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
Health insurers abandon 2 Washington counties
Health insurers abandon 2 Washington counties
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state insurance commissioner's office says that residents in two counties - Klickitat and Grays Harbor - may have limited health insurance options next year because no insurers have filed to sell plans there. Commissioner Mike Kreidler's office said Thursday that under state law, if no health insurer is available in a particular county, the only option for residents is coverage through the state's high-risk pool, known as WSHIP. Because WSHIP is not a qu...>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state insurance commissioner's office says that residents in two counties - Klickitat and Grays Harbor - may have limited health insurance options next year because no insurers have filed to sell plans there. Commissioner Mike Kreidler's office said Thursday that under state law, if no health insurer is available in a particular county, the only option for residents is coverage through the state's high-risk pool, known as WSHIP. Because WSHIP is not a qu...>>
Man Concerned About Fish from Lakes South of Fairchild Air Force Base
Man Concerned About Fish from Lakes South of Fairchild Air Force Base
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While the water in Airway Heights in clear to drink again, one Spokane Valley man has a question about where he goes fishing. Thomas Hylkema goes fishing as often as he can, and recently, he caught a rainbow trout in West Medical Lake. “Big trout – it was a fist fight getting him into the bag. But I didn't know anything about the contamination in Airway Heights until it was on the news,” he says. Though the>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While the water in Airway Heights in clear to drink again, one Spokane Valley man has a question about where he goes fishing. Thomas Hylkema goes fishing as often as he can, and recently, he caught a rainbow trout in West Medical Lake. “Big trout – it was a fist fight getting him into the bag. But I didn't know anything about the contamination in Airway Heights until it was on the news,” he says. Though the>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier
Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier
SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door.>>
2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal
2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal.Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place. Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face.>>
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal.Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place. Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face.>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Escaped inmate with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus station
Escaped inmate with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus station
UPDATE: 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds has been located and is in custody. Spokane Police Officers located Leeds at the Spokane Intermodal Center Station where he was safely taken into custody. Spokane County Sheriff's Officer would like to thank you to everyone who called in and assisted with his capture.>>
UPDATE: 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds has been located and is in custody. Spokane Police Officers located Leeds at the Spokane Intermodal Center Station where he was safely taken into custody. Spokane County Sheriff's Officer would like to thank you to everyone who called in and assisted with his capture.>>
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave
Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A proposal for paid parental leave championed by Ivanka Trump could go back to the drawing board. President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents. Ivanka Trump met this week with a bipartisan group of scholars pitching a different paid leave approach.The initial Trump ad...>>
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A proposal for paid parental leave championed by Ivanka Trump could go back to the drawing board. President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents. Ivanka Trump met this week with a bipartisan group of scholars pitching a different paid leave approach.The initial Trump ad...>>
Health insurers abandon 2 Washington counties
Health insurers abandon 2 Washington counties
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state insurance commissioner's office says that residents in two counties - Klickitat and Grays Harbor - may have limited health insurance options next year because no insurers have filed to sell plans there. Commissioner Mike Kreidler's office said Thursday that under state law, if no health insurer is available in a particular county, the only option for residents is coverage through the state's high-risk pool, known as WSHIP. Because WSHIP is not a qu...>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state insurance commissioner's office says that residents in two counties - Klickitat and Grays Harbor - may have limited health insurance options next year because no insurers have filed to sell plans there. Commissioner Mike Kreidler's office said Thursday that under state law, if no health insurer is available in a particular county, the only option for residents is coverage through the state's high-risk pool, known as WSHIP. Because WSHIP is not a qu...>>
Hyundai issues recalls for over 600,000 cars in U.S.
Hyundai issues recalls for over 600,000 cars in U.S.Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. in two separate recalls to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems. The largest of the recalls covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from model years 2013 to 2017. A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch. It could cause the hood to fly up if the primary latch isn't secured. The second recall covers 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016. The light t...>>Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. in two separate recalls to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems. The largest of the recalls covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from model years 2013 to 2017. A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch. It could cause the hood to fly up if the primary latch isn't secured. The second recall covers 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016. The light t...>>
Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!
Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents. Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced on Thursday that the water is now safe to drink for residents. Residents have been without water for weeks after contaminants were found in the supply. The city has been flushing the system ever since, but residents have also been without drinking water the entire time.>>
PHOTOS: North Carolina family throws Quinceañera for their cat
PHOTOS: North Carolina family throws Quinceañera for their cat
APEX, North Carolina - Each year, thousands of girls turning 15 celebrate their big day with a Quinceañera. Have you ever heard of one for a house pet? A Quinceañera is a Latin tradition celebrating a girl coming of age and her transition from childhood to maturity. A family in North Carolina decided to put their own spin on the tradition and threw one for their 15-year-old orange tabby cat, Luna. Luna isn't your average house pet- she has>>
APEX, North Carolina - Each year, thousands of girls turning 15 celebrate their big day with a Quinceañera. Have you ever heard of one for a house pet? A Quinceañera is a Latin tradition celebrating a girl coming of age and her transition from childhood to maturity. A family in North Carolina decided to put their own spin on the tradition and threw one for their 15-year-old orange tabby cat, Luna. Luna isn't your average house pet- she has>>