Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier

SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries.



Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door of their home in Kent.



Prosecutors say the defendants, who also include an 18-year-old man, participated in at least four more shootings. Among them: Gunfire hit a teacher's home on April 30, an occupied car on May 3, and a car carrying a couple delivering newspapers May 4. The man delivering papers was struck twice.



The defendants are due to be arraigned Monday.

