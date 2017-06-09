Hot Clicks: Dogs banned from New York subway unless kept "in a bag"Posted: Updated:
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier
SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door.>>
Health insurers abandon 2 Washington counties
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state insurance commissioner's office says that residents in two counties - Klickitat and Grays Harbor - may have limited health insurance options next year because no insurers have filed to sell plans there. Commissioner Mike Kreidler's office said Thursday that under state law, if no health insurer is available in a particular county, the only option for residents is coverage through the state's high-risk pool, known as WSHIP. Because WSHIP is not a qu...>>
Hot Clicks: Dogs banned from New York subway unless kept "in a bag"
KHQ.COM - Back in October of 2016, dogs were banned on the New York Subway, unless they fit in a bag, or more specifically, "enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.” You would think this rule would force owners of large breed dogs to leave their dogs at home, but New Yorkers are far too resourceful to let man's best friend be excluded so easily.>>
Escaped patient with psychotic disorder located at Greyhound bus station
UPDATE: 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds has been located and is in custody. Spokane Police Officers located Leeds at the Spokane Intermodal Center Station where he was safely taken into custody. Spokane County Sheriff's Officer would like to thank you to everyone who called in and assisted with his capture.>>
Idaho lawyer suspended for evidence tampering in Alaska
An Idaho lawyer's license to practice law has been suspended for a year after he pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in a 2014 drug case in Alaska. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the Idaho Supreme Court found Jeremy Featherston had violated the bar's rules of professional conduct by committing a criminal act that reflects poorly on a lawyer.>>
'CD', the dog who walked the hallways of Mead High School, passes away
MEAD, Wash. - The Mead community is feeling a huge loss this week. Camp Dog "CD" Mickelsen, a pup that walked the halls of Mead High School for many years passed away this week. "He has occupied our hearts since the day he came back from leadership camp in 2002 and has been a source of hope & healing for thousands throughout the years," a post on Mead High School's Facebook page stated.>>
Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier
SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door.>>
Extension sought for Idaho storing nuclear meltdown debris
Federal officials are requesting a 20-year extension involving the storage at an Idaho facility of reactor core debris from the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant.>>
The U.S. Department of Energy in a document made public Friday is asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to renew a license for the storage to 2039 at its 890-sqaure-mile site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.
2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal.Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place. Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face.>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A proposal for paid parental leave championed by Ivanka Trump could go back to the drawing board. President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents. Ivanka Trump met this week with a bipartisan group of scholars pitching a different paid leave approach.The initial Trump ad...>>
