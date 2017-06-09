Hot Clicks: Dogs banned from New York subway unless kept "in a bag"

KHQ.COM - Back in October of 2016, dogs were banned on the New York Subway, unless they fit in a bag, or more specifically, "enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.”



You would think this rule would force owners of large breed dogs to leave their dogs at home, but New Yorkers are far too resourceful to let man's best friend be excluded so easily.



You would also think this rule would force dog owners to go out and purchase a pet carrier or tote bag specifically designed to carry dogs, but New Yorkers are for too creative to limit their options to dog-specific transport carriers.



So check out all the creative ways passengers have managed to put their dogs "in bags," thus breaking the rule, without breaking the rule.