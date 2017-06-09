Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

Posted: Updated:
Greg Gianforte Greg Gianforte
HELENA, Mont. -

A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.
    
Gianforte will appear Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.
    
The Republican technology entrepreneur reached a civil settlement with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs over claims that Gianforte knocked Jacobs to the ground when the reporter asked him a question May 24.
    
As part of the settlement, Jacobs said he would not object to Gianforte entering a no contest plea, meaning Gianforte would concede to the charge without admitting guilt.
    
But Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told The Associated Press Friday that Gianforte will plead guilty.
    
Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon did not respond to messages seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:57:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

  • Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:09:48 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    >>

  • Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:18:06 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

    Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

    Friday, June 9 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-09 21:44:22 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. - A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman. Gianforte will appear Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. - A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman. Gianforte will appear Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.

    >>

  • Missing person's case in Benewah County has been reopened

    Missing person's case in Benewah County has been reopened

    Friday, June 9 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-09 21:17:04 GMT

    BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - Law enforcement in north Idaho confirms they are re-opening the missing person case of Dewey "Duke" Shawver.  The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police say Shawver was declared missing in November 2016 after leaving his home in a maroon Ford pickup. 

    >>

    BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - Law enforcement in north Idaho confirms they are re-opening the missing person case of Dewey "Duke" Shawver.  The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police say Shawver was declared missing in November 2016 after leaving his home in a maroon Ford pickup. The search ended the next month on December 11 when someone claiming to be Shawver's friend called a Shoshone County Deputy on Shawver's behalf...

    >>

  • Hot Clicks: Dogs banned from New York subway unless kept "in a bag"

    Hot Clicks: Dogs banned from New York subway unless kept "in a bag"

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:43:31 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Back in October of 2016, dogs were banned on the New York Subway, unless they fit in a bag, or more specifically, "enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.” You would think this rule would force owners of large breed dogs to leave their dogs at home, but New Yorkers are far too resourceful to let man's best friend be excluded so easily.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Back in October of 2016, dogs were banned on the New York Subway, unless they fit in a bag, or more specifically, "enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.” You would think this rule would force owners of large breed dogs to leave their dogs at home, but New Yorkers are far too resourceful to let man's best friend be excluded so easily.

    >>
    •   