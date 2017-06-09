Middle school principal released from hospital; teens jailed for - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Middle school principal released from hospital; teens jailed for attack

Posted: Updated:
Middle school principal released from hospital; teens jailed for attack Middle school principal released from hospital; teens jailed for attack
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. -

(AP) - Police say a middle school principal who was attacked Thursday in southeastern Washington has been released from the hospital.
    
College Place police said Friday that two high school students who are siblings entered John Sager Middle School Thursday and forced their way into a locked administrative office using a wooden club and long metal spear.
    
Police say they were confronted by Principal Dale Stopperan who was then assaulted.
    
Police say other staff members came to his aid using a baseball bat and the teens retreated.
    
Police say officers arrested one of the teens as they left the building and fired a bean bag round at the other in order to gain compliance and make the arrest.
    
A 16-year-old student is in a juvenile detention center and an 18-year-old sibling is in jail awaiting charges.
    
Police say the motive for the attack is unclear.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/9/2017 3:29:56 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:57:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

  • Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:09:48 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    >>

  • Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:18:06 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn

    Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:15:54 GMT
    Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child pornSpokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos. According to information disclosed during the 2016 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos. According to information disclosed during the 2016 

    >>

  • Birth control tablets recalled after packaging error

    Birth control tablets recalled after packaging error

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:53:17 GMT
    (Photo: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.)(Photo: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

    BALTIMORE, Maryland - Lupin Pharmaceuticals has announced a nationwide recall on one lot of its oral contraceptive Mibelas 24 F-E tablets after a consumer noticed a packaging error.  According to the FDA, the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation, making it so that the first four tablets in the package would be non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets. According 

    >>

    BALTIMORE, Maryland - Lupin Pharmaceuticals has announced a nationwide recall on one lot of its oral contraceptive Mibelas 24 F-E tablets after a consumer noticed a packaging error.  According to the FDA, the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation, making it so that the first four tablets in the package would be non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets. According 

    >>

  • Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries

    Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:27:04 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017.  As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017.  As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor.

    >>
    •   