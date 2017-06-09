Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gend - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries

Posted: Updated:
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017. 

As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor. Other steps will also be completed before a decision on adding gender reassignment surgery to the services offered by Pullman Regional Hospital. 

"Two key steps are completing the medical staff privileging process and receiving public comment regarding performing gender reassignment surgery," the hospital said in a statement. 

If you'd like to participate in the public comment process, you can:

  • Send written comments by U.S. mail addressed to:

Board President

Pullman Regional Hospital

835 SE Bishop Blvd.

Pullman, WA. 99163

  • Send an email to:

Board.President@pullmanregional.org

  • Participate in a special Board meeting to receive public comment scheduled for:

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Conference Room C & D

Pullman Regional Hospital

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:57:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    >>

  • Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:09:48 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    >>

  • Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:18:06 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn

    Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:15:54 GMT
    Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child pornSpokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos. According to information disclosed during the 2016 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos. According to information disclosed during the 2016 

    >>

  • Birth control tablets recalled after packaging error

    Birth control tablets recalled after packaging error

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:53:17 GMT
    (Photo: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.)(Photo: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

    BALTIMORE, Maryland - Lupin Pharmaceuticals has announced a nationwide recall on one lot of its oral contraceptive Mibelas 24 F-E tablets after a consumer noticed a packaging error.  According to the FDA, the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation, making it so that the first four tablets in the package would be non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets. According 

    >>

    BALTIMORE, Maryland - Lupin Pharmaceuticals has announced a nationwide recall on one lot of its oral contraceptive Mibelas 24 F-E tablets after a consumer noticed a packaging error.  According to the FDA, the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation, making it so that the first four tablets in the package would be non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets. According 

    >>

  • Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries

    Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:27:04 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017.  As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017.  As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor.

    >>
    •   