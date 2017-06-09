Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries

Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017.

As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor. Other steps will also be completed before a decision on adding gender reassignment surgery to the services offered by Pullman Regional Hospital.

"Two key steps are completing the medical staff privileging process and receiving public comment regarding performing gender reassignment surgery," the hospital said in a statement.

If you'd like to participate in the public comment process, you can:

Send written comments by U.S. mail addressed to:

Board President

Pullman Regional Hospital

835 SE Bishop Blvd.

Pullman, WA. 99163

Send an email to:

Board.President@pullmanregional.org

Participate in a special Board meeting to receive public comment scheduled for:

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Conference Room C & D

Pullman Regional Hospital

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.