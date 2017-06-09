Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries

Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeriesPosted: Updated:
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
'CD', the dog who walked the hallways of Mead High School, passes away
MEAD, Wash. - The Mead community is feeling a huge loss this week. Camp Dog "CD" Mickelsen, a pup that walked the halls of Mead High School for many years passed away this week. "He has occupied our hearts since the day he came back from leadership camp in 2002 and has been a source of hope & healing for thousands throughout the years," a post on Mead High School's Facebook page stated.>>
Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier
SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door.>>
Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos. According to information disclosed during the 2016>>
Birth control tablets recalled after packaging error
BALTIMORE, Maryland - Lupin Pharmaceuticals has announced a nationwide recall on one lot of its oral contraceptive Mibelas 24 F-E tablets after a consumer noticed a packaging error. According to the FDA, the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation, making it so that the first four tablets in the package would be non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets. According>>
Pullman hospital accepting public comment on performance of gender reassignment surgeries
PULLMAN, Wash. - Dr. Geoff Stiller, a board certified surgeon who has staff privileges at Pullman Regional Hospital, is advancing his surgical training to include gender reassignment surgeries and the hospital is accepting public comment from June 12 to July 3, 2017. As part of the process, the hospital says Dr. Stiller will be performing the procedures at Pullman Regional Hospital under the personal instruction and supervision of a preceptor.>>
12-year-old girl helps deliver baby brother in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. - A 12-year-old girl who had cried because she thought she was too short to see her baby brother born got to help deliver him at a Mississippi hospital. WLBT-TV reports Jacee Dellapena helped deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce Cayson Carraway on Tuesday.>>
'CD', the dog who walked the hallways of Mead High School, passes away
MEAD, Wash. - The Mead community is feeling a huge loss this week. Camp Dog "CD" Mickelsen, a pup that walked the halls of Mead High School for many years passed away this week. "He has occupied our hearts since the day he came back from leadership camp in 2002 and has been a source of hope & healing for thousands throughout the years," a post on Mead High School's Facebook page stated.>>
Idaho lawyer suspended for evidence tampering in Alaska
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho lawyer's license to practice law has been suspended for a year after he pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in a 2014 drug case in Alaska. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2rUwEH3 ) the Idaho Supreme Court found Jeremy Featherston had violated the bar's rules of professional conduct by committing a criminal act that reflects poorly on a lawyer. Court documents state Featherston's former brother-in-law was arres...>>
Middle school principal released from hospital; teens jailed for attack
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a middle school principal who was attacked Thursday in southeastern Washington has been released from the hospital. College Place police said Friday that two high school students who are siblings entered John Sager Middle School Thursday and forced their way into a locked administrative office using a wooden club and long metal spear. Police say they were confronted by Principal Dale Stopperan who was then assaulted. &nbs...>>
Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman. Gianforte will appear Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.>>
Missing person's case in Benewah County has been reopened
BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - Law enforcement in north Idaho confirms they are re-opening the missing person case of Dewey "Duke" Shawver. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police say Shawver was declared missing in November 2016 after leaving his home in a maroon Ford pickup.>>
BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - Law enforcement in north Idaho confirms they are re-opening the missing person case of Dewey "Duke" Shawver. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police say Shawver was declared missing in November 2016 after leaving his home in a maroon Ford pickup. The search ended the next month on December 11 when someone claiming to be Shawver's friend called a Shoshone County Deputy on Shawver's behalf...
Hot Clicks: Dogs banned from New York subway unless kept "in a bag"
KHQ.COM - Back in October of 2016, dogs were banned on the New York Subway, unless they fit in a bag, or more specifically, "enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.” You would think this rule would force owners of large breed dogs to leave their dogs at home, but New Yorkers are far too resourceful to let man's best friend be excluded so easily.>>
