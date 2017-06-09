Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn

A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos.

According to information disclosed during the 2016 court proceedings, a Homeland Security officer working undercover in Spokane discovered that Monthieth was using peer to peer (P2P) file sharing to distribute images of child pornography over the internet.

Law enforcement officers discovered over 21,00 child pornography images and almost 400 videos of child pornography on Mothieth’s desktop computer and a flash drive.

Upon his release from prison, Monteith will be required to register as a sex offender.