Murder charge filed against Yakima man in death of wife

(AP) - A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful disposal of remains in the death of his wife near Yakima.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Friday that charges were filed against Jaime Alejandre after Maria Gonzalez-Castillo's burned body was found in a pit on June 2 near Granger.



Authorities say deputies found the woman's body after receiving a call from the 37-year-old woman's teenage children, who said she was missing.



Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued the night before and that their father was intoxicated. The sheriff's office says human remains belonging to the mother of eight children were then discovered on the property.



Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins says Gonzalez-Castillo died from a blow to the left side of her head.



Alejandre is being held on $1 million bail.



Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic

6/9/2017 5:33:45 PM (GMT -7:00)