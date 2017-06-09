Neighbors say psych hospital has history after escaped inmate fo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors say psych hospital has history after escaped inmate found in Spokane

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A psychiatric hospital patient escapes and is eventually captured in Spokane  

It's not the first time its happened and neighbors say it wont be the last.         

How did this happen?    

That's the question Eastern State Hospital is facing after one of their patients disappeared into the night.

While searching for 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds, deputies found a broken latch on one of the gates at the edge of the property. It is not clear if Leeds broke it during his escape.

"We're literally starting the investigation and we will take a look at what happened," said DSHS Spokesman Adolfo Capestani.

Capestani said it's unclear how Leeds got to downtown Spokane "We don't know at this point. We'll consult with law enforcement.

Neighbors who live just down the street from the hospital say it's pretty quiet, but do say the hospital does have a history.

"We have had people escape before but it's been many years," said Joann Dibble.

In 2009, schizophrenic killer Phillip Paul escaped from hospital staff while on a trip to the Spokane Fair. It launched a massive manhunt. They eventually found him one hundred eighty miles away near Goldendale.  The scandal forced the hospital chief to resign.

Then in 2014, Amy Stice escaped custody of Eastern State employees while in Spokane and was found in Kootenai County several days later.

Leeds reportedly suffers from an unspecified psychotic disorder and has a lengthy history of assault. In 2009, he took his mother's SUV and drove it into the garage of the Spokane County Jail.

These escapes do not hold Joann Dibble back from enjoying walks around the area, but she's had to change the path she takes.

"They have in the last few years stopped us from walking up the hill and riding our bikes up there," Joann said.

Leeds is back at Eastern State Hospital. 

