Post Falls Police Officer saves life and leg of teen

In North Idaho, one family is sharing their story about a Hometown Hero who saved their child's life.

It was truly a life or death situation.

Words you never want to hear...14 year old Xandar Fortune's left leg cut by a chainsaw.

"We were cutting down a tree in my backyard. The tree started to fall the right way, then it went off to the side, pulled me with it," Xandar said. "I took a giant step forward and the chainsaw caught my leg."

Xandar's mother Tammy says she remembers him yelling for his dad.

"I see my husband carrying Xandar to the steps and I saw blood running down his leg," Tammy said. "My heart just started pounding so hard."

With some quick thinking, Tammy got a towel to put pressure on his leg to slow the bleeding while her husband called 9-1-1.

"I sat there looking at him and he was terrified, asking 'am i going to lose my leg? Am I going to be able to walk again?' It's really hard when your child looks at you and asks that," Tammy said. "I tried to keep it together. I know I was crying. I just said no Xandar 'you're going to be fine.'"

Within minutes of the call help arrived, and Post Falls Police Sergeant Gary James first to arrive.

"I had asked mom if he had arterial bleeding," Sergeant James said. "She nodded yes. At that point all of our officers are equipped with a cat tourniquet."

Sergeant James quickly using the tourniquet... which not only SAVED Xandar's life, but also his leg.

"I'm just thankful. I just feel like someone was really watching out for us," Tammy said. "He's going to make a full recovery and to me that's the best thing. There is nothing else I could ask for out of a bad situation."

And a happy reunion for all those involved, with a family forever thankful.

"Honestly I don't feel like a hero," said Sergeant James. "Any of our officers in this position would respond. We're all trained the same and they would all put the tourniquet on in this type of situation."

Xandar says he is looking forward to recovering here in about a month and getting the stitches out so he can get back to playing basketball this summer.

As for Sergeant James and the rest of the first responders we thank them for all they do each and every day.