Spokane mom dresses up as T-Rex to have fun, help raise money for daughters

If you’ve seen a person running around, biking, maybe even going through the drive-thru at Starbucks in an inflatable T-Rex costume you’re not crazy.

Her name is Sarah Caprye and she’s awesome.

“I carry the costume around in my van and when an opportunity arises I say that’s a perfect T-Rex moment and I just throw it on and go,” said Caprye. “Anything you do in that suit looks pretty funny.”

A “T-Rex moment,” according to Caprye, is anything that will look funny that she hasn’t done in the costume before.

“I think that laughter builds a positive community,” said Caprye. “I think we need more of that in Spokane and everywhere. If I can do a little to help that happen then I want to.”

Caprye got the idea last winter after watching a viral video of two people, dressed up in T-Rex costumes, having a snowball fight.

“I valued laughter so much at that moment, I was like yes I need more of this,” said Caprye. “We need more of this and I want to make people laugh and give them a reason to smile.”

Caprye was 15-months pregnant with what would have been her sixth daughter when she had a miscarriage.

“It came at a time I needed laughter,” Caprye says about watching the YouTube video.

With the help of a friend, Caprye bought an inflatable T-Rex costume just like the ones in the viral video, and Spokanasaurus Rex was born.

“I think part of it was that I wanted to set an example for our kids,” said Caprye. “To not make decisions based on what other people might think of you. I think a lot of people are going to think an almost 40-year-old mother of five randomly going to public places in a T-Rex costume is odd and strange, but it brings me joy and is fun.”

The other reason for the costume is to help send her three oldest daughters to summer camp.

“We’ve been thinking about how do we send out kids to camp because camp it’s expensive but valuable,” said Caprye. “I thought I wonder if someone would want to donate to our summer camp fund and I’ll do something funny as a T-Rex as a thank you for donating.”

Caprye isn’t looking to make this a full-time job, but says she’s happy to try new things in the prehistoric costume as long as it will make people smile.