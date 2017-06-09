Happy feet: Man pays it forward after surviving devastating accident

The new shoe feeling: shiny colors, comfy, and that new shoe smell.

One small step in a new pair of shoes feels like walking on the moon. You gain your ground then you’re off running.

Smiling from ear-to-ear, Wayne Juneau helps another kid at Borah Elementary School in Coeur d’Alene.

“My goal is to help any child get a new pair of shoes,” Juneau said.

On a cold winter day, Juneau saw a kid come to school shivering because of the gapping holes in the sole of the child’s boot, but that’s just one example.

“One of the kids that we gave shoes to recently was going to deal with those shoes with those shoes until mom got paid,” Juneau said, “blown out shoes, tore up and probably when mom got paid there may have come a time when she said you know what I can't afford a pair of shoes."

Juneau and Adam Foote, a school counselor at Borah, keep a collection of the blown out shoes they swap.

Juneau, one of six siblings, remembers growing up the same way, but it would be years later when his life would change forever.

“I went off the trail to go around some cars, I hit a canyon and feel 30 feet, broke my neck,” he said.

20 years ago, a motorcycle accident would put Juneau in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Now his mission is to help those that can walk.

“This broken path is his will for me and I accept it, any bumps or any mountains I need to climb or any valleys I need to go down, I'm on it,” he said.

What started off as just shoes that Wayne would buy out of his own pocket has turned into something more.

“We want to do everything that we can to help and we know that these families it's not that they're neglectful, it's not that they don't want to provide for their kids, it's just that whatever their circumstances are they’re just struggling,” Foote said.

And that’s what Foote sees on a daily basis.

“We have over 90 percent of our students who qualify for free or reduced lunch,” Foote said.

When Wayne enters any room, it’s as if a rock star just came in.

With a big grin on his face, he knows the help he’s providing speaks for itself.

"It's a good feeling and it doesn't hurt to give, it's painless, I mean I go around the rest of the day and I'm happy knowing that I've done something to change somebody's life,” Juneau said.

If you want to help donate to Juneau's cause, you can click here: https://www.gofundme.com/souls4kids