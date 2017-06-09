Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable law - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable lawn mower off his crushed leg

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect

A Spokane man is searching for several strangers and the firefighters who helped him after a freak accident while mowing his lawn.

Dave Gill was mowing his lawn on May 21 on the Lower South Hill when the breaks stopped working.

“I came down a stone embankment and hit the street,” said Gill. “It happened so fast the stirring wheel crushed my ribs and I pushed as hard as I could.”

The drivable lawn mower was too heavy for Gill or his wife to move, but thankfully a few good Samaritans stopped to help. 

“I thank God they stopped,” said Gill. “These people that stopped were just incredible.”

Gill broke three ribs and shattered his ankle and is recovering at Deaconess Hospital.

He says he wants to say thank you to the people who helped, but they all left so fast. If you know who they are give our newsroom at call at (509) 448-4656 and we can help put you in touch with Gill.

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a mother locked herself and her two young children in their bathroom after a bobcat got into their house, prompting a police response. The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten inside. NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving. Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak ...

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a mother locked herself and her two young children in their bathroom after a bobcat got into their house, prompting a police response. The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten inside. NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving. Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak ...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've seen a person running around, biking, maybe even going through the drive-thru at Starbucks in an inflatable T-Rex costume you're not crazy. Her name is Sarah Caprye and she's awesome. "I carry the costume around in my van and when an opportunity arises I say that's a perfect T-Rex moment and I just throw it on and go," said Caprye. "Anything you do in that suit looks pretty funny." A "T-Rex moment,"

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’ve seen a person running around, biking, maybe even going through the drive-thru at Starbucks in an inflatable T-Rex costume you’re not crazy. Her name is Sarah Caprye and she’s awesome. “I carry the costume around in my van and when an opportunity arises I say that’s a perfect T-Rex moment and I just throw it on and go,” said Caprye. “Anything you do in that suit looks pretty funny.” A “T-Rex moment,”

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller.   "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade," Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. "A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller," she said. To make this even more strange, she says her 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller.   "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her 

