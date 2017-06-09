Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable lawn mower off his crushed leg

A Spokane man is searching for several strangers and the firefighters who helped him after a freak accident while mowing his lawn.

Dave Gill was mowing his lawn on May 21 on the Lower South Hill when the breaks stopped working.

“I came down a stone embankment and hit the street,” said Gill. “It happened so fast the stirring wheel crushed my ribs and I pushed as hard as I could.”

The drivable lawn mower was too heavy for Gill or his wife to move, but thankfully a few good Samaritans stopped to help.

“I thank God they stopped,” said Gill. “These people that stopped were just incredible.”

Gill broke three ribs and shattered his ankle and is recovering at Deaconess Hospital.

He says he wants to say thank you to the people who helped, but they all left so fast. If you know who they are give our newsroom at call at (509) 448-4656 and we can help put you in touch with Gill.