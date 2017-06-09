Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt

A Spokane mother wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller.

"I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said.

But she'd had enough after a recent incident.

“A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said.

To make this even more strange, she says her son is nine.

“My boy told him no and at that point he was a little more forceful about it and told him 'get in my stroller now’,” Hall said.

But it doesn’t end there.

“My boy told him 'no, I'm not getting in your stroller’ and he tried to reach out and grab him and told him 'i'm going to get you soon’,” Hall said.

She says her son hurried home and told her and then immediately called police and Crime Check

Hall also posted on Facebook about what happened and the post spread quick.

“It's not far for the kids to have to deal with anything like this,” she said, “and for parents to have to look outside their windows every five seconds to make sure their kids are okay that's just not right either.”

Hall, who also works as a school crossing guard, has a message for parents.

“Unfortunately you have to prepare your kids for situations like this,” Hall said.

Hall also added that if you see anyone acting like this in your neighborhood call police immediately.

We are waiting to hear back from Spokane Police on whether they’ve taken any action.