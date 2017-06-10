Firefighters go above and beyond for family after cardiac episod - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters go above and beyond for family after cardiac episode

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

An act of kindness in a scary situation. A Post Falls man had a cardiac episode in his own front yard. It wasn't a surprise that firefighters showed up to help but his family says what firefighters did next, was above and beyond the call of duty.

Rod Beierle says his stepfather David went outside his home on Friday to mow the lawn when he suddenly had a cardiac episode. "This hasn't been the first time that this has happened. I was just really scared for him," said Beierle.

A neighbor across the street was actually listening to the police scanner. "I happen to hear our street name," said Chris Beaty.   

Beaty knew that David was in real trouble. "I grabbed my first aid bag. Checking for vitals, doing what I could to prepare for CPR," said Beaty.

Beaty says Post Falls Police showed up, then fire crews. They took over. But what took Beaty and neighbors by surprise, was what they saw next, after David was taken to the hospital. "Once the ambulance was gone, the fire truck actually stayed behind and they got out the mower and they finished mowing the grass," said Beaty.

Beierle says though he wasn't there to see any of it, he knows it's an act of genuine kindness that he can't shake. "I was totally floored. I mean, you don't hear about that. That's awesome. I want to be able to meet him so I can shake his hand to show him my appreciation," said Beierle.

Firefighters put away the lawn mower, closed the garage and went on their way.

We tracked down those firefighters. They had to rush to another call but they say they didn't think twice about it and it's just something they do.

We found out the identity of the firefighter who mowed the lawn and we're trying to connect the family with him so they can meet.

The family told us David is still in the hospital and will be there at least through the night. 

