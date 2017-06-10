Marches against Islamic law to be held in many US cities

Marches against Islamic law are scheduled in more than two dozen cities across the United States.



Counter-demonstrations were also planned for Saturday by opponents who called the marches anti-Muslim and an attempt to stoke hatred. The group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, claims Shariah is incompatible with Western democracy



But Liyakat Takim, a professor of Islamic studies at McMaster University in the Canadian city of Hamilton, Ontario, says most Muslims don't want to replace U.S. law with Islamic law, known as Shariah.



He says only "radical extremist groups" would call for that.



