'The Grand Tour' host Richard Hammond injured in car crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'The Grand Tour' host Richard Hammond injured in car crash

Photo: The Grand Tour/Twitter Photo: The Grand Tour/Twitter
GENEVA -

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" say presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.
    
The program said in a statement Saturday that Hammond crashed a Rimac Concept One electric supercar after completing the Hamburg Hill climb in the alpine country.

    

The statement says Hammond "was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames."
    
He was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in St. Gallen and was found to have a knee fracture.
    
Hammond hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio are the former hosts of the BBC program "Top Gear."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

