Spokane Valley house fire causes more than $100,000 in damage

Spokane Valley house fire causes more than $100,000 in damage

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Firefighters extinguished a house fire in the 11900 block of East 20th Ave. Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

When crews arrived on scene they found a large amount of fire on the south side of the home. Two people were able to escape before the first fire crews arrived. Firefighters called for backup and the fire was brought under control, but not before the homeowner's dog died in the fire. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The fire damage was extensive and the cost of repairs is estimated to exceed $100,000.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. It's anticipated that determining the cause will be a lengthy process due to the extensive damage.

    •   