FBI offers reward for serial bank robber known as 'Great Outdoors Bandit'

BOISE, Idaho -

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a serial bank robber who has robbed banks in Boise, Idaho, Meridian Idaho, and Orem, Utah.

Agents with the FBI report that on four separate occasions going back to December, 2016 an unknown man robbed three banks in Idaho and one in Utah. The man is described at between 5 feet 4 inches tall, between 140 and 160 lbs with a skinny build, medium complexion, black hair,  and black facial hair. He's thought to be between 30 and 50 years old.

On December 21, 2016, the man robbed the US Bank located inside the Albertson's store on 10500 West Overland Road, in Boise. He waited in line, then approached the teller with a note. He took money and ran away on foot.

About 15 minutes later, the same man robbed the Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 S. Celebration Avenue in Meridian, Idaho. Again, the man approached the teller, handing them a note demanding cash. He did not speak, took the money, and ran away on foot. 

The FBI reports that the same man robbed the Bank of the West located at 9140 W. Emerald Street in Boise on March 24 of this year. The man showed a note and put the money in a brown bag that he carried with him.

Two months later, on May 24, the FBI says the same man was in Orem, Utah, where he robbed the Alpine Credit Union at 351 East 800 South. Again he approached the teller with a note demanding cash, put it in a brown paper bag and ran away on foot.

During the two robberies on December 21, the man wore a green Cabela's baseball cap, black sunglasses, a dark blue puffy jacket and pants. He had black facial hair. During the March 24th robbery, the man wore large black sunglasses, a Cabela's cap, a dark sweatshirt or coat with a hood, a bandana round his neck and black skinny jeans. During the May robbery, the FBI reports he wore large black sunglasses, the Cabela's cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with the pi symbol on the front and black skinny jeans tucked into his boots. 

Agents also report that after the March robbery, the man was seen getting into a dark colored two-door coupe - possibly a Subaru Outback or Legacy. 

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is encouraged to call the FBI's toll-free tip line at (833) 291-4306.  

    •   