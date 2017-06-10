School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were alteredPosted: Updated:
Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller. "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her>>
Post Falls Police Officer saves life and leg of teen
POST FALLS, Idaho - In North Idaho, one family is sharing their story about a Hometown Hero who saved their child's life. It was truly a life or death situation. Words you never want to hear...14 year old Xandar Fortune's left leg cut by a chainsaw. "We were cutting down a tree in my backyard. The tree started to fall the right way, then it went off to the side, pulled me with it," Xandar said. "I took a giant step forward and the chainsaw caught my leg.">>
Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable lawn mower off his crushed leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is searching for several strangers and the firefighters who helped him after a freak accident while mowing his lawn. Dave Gill was mowing his lawn on May 21 on the Lower South Hill when the brakes stopped working. “I came down a stone embankment and hit the street,” said Gill. “It happened so fast the steering wheel crushed my ribs and I pushed as hard as I could.”>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a mother locked herself and her two young children in their bathroom after a bobcat got into their house, prompting a police response. The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten inside. NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving. Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak ...>>
Firefighters go above and beyond for family after cardiac episode
POST FALLS, Idaho - An act of kindness in a scary situation. A Post Falls man had a cardiac episode in his own front yard. It wasn't a surprise that firefighters showed up to help but his family says what firefighters did next, was above and beyond the call of duty. Rod Beierle says his stepfather David went outside his home on Friday to mow the lawn when he suddenly had a cardiac episode. "This hasn't been the first time that this has happened.>>
Geese dump droppings on Disneyland guests, hitting 17 people
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests. Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday. A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.>>
Authorities: Driver flees crash with hydrant stuck to car
PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey authorities say a driver fled the scene of an accident with a fire hydrant stuck to his car and then tossed it in the trash. Parsippany police say the motorist drove off after his car struck the hydrant and a mailbox Tuesday. Police followed a trail of water from the scene to a township home, where they found the car and the hydrant. The driver was found in a nearby diner.>>
Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he couldn't shake
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West. West's deadpan portrayal of the comic hero in a campy 1960's TV series brought the Caped Crusader into the national consciousness with a "bang!" The Dark Knight had been a brooding presence on the pages of comic books since 1939 and on the big screen in 1940s-era movie serials.>>
ATV crash in Ford area leaves two hurt, one critically
FORD, Wash. - Emergency crews in Stevens County responded to an ATV crash early Saturday morning. It happened off of Highway 291 in the Ford area around 7 a.m. Firefighters with Stevens County Fire District 1 reported two people were injured in the crash and one person was critically injured. The critically injured person was airlifted via Life Flight helicopter after being treated at the scene by medics.>>
Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable lawn mower off his crushed leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is searching for several strangers and the firefighters who helped him after a freak accident while mowing his lawn. Dave Gill was mowing his lawn on May 21 on the Lower South Hill when the brakes stopped working. “I came down a stone embankment and hit the street,” said Gill. “It happened so fast the steering wheel crushed my ribs and I pushed as hard as I could.”>>
School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered
WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore. The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.>>
FBI offers reward for serial bank robber known as 'Great Outdoors Bandit'
BOISE, Idaho - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a serial bank robber who has robbed banks in Boise, Idaho, Meridian Idaho, and Orem, Utah. Agents with the FBI report that on four separate occasions going back to December, 2016 an unknown man robbed three banks in Idaho and one in Utah.>>
Spokane Valley house fire causes more than $100,000 in damage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Firefighters extinguished a house fire in the 11900 block of East 20th Ave. Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. When crews arrived on scene they found a large amount of fire on the south side of the home.>>
'The Grand Tour' host Richard Hammond injured in car crash
GENEVA (AP) - The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" say presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.>>
Police say Jeremy Christian a suspect in January stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Portland, Oregon, are investigating whether the man charged with killing two men and wounding another on a light-rail train stabbed a man in the back earlier this year. Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley said Friday that 35-year-old Jeremy Christian is "a main suspect" in the stabbing that happened Jan. 27 outside Voodoo Doughnut in downtown Portland.>>
