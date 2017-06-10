ATV crash in Ford area leaves two hurt, one critically

Emergency crews in Stevens County responded to an ATV crash early Saturday morning.

It happened off of Highway 291 in the Ford area around 7 a.m.

Firefighters with Stevens County Fire District 1 reported two people were injured in the crash and one person was critically injured. The critically injured person was airlifted via Life Flight helicopter after being treated at the scene by medics.

The Steven's County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The people involved in the crash have not yet been identified.

Fire crews remind those riding ATVs to always wear proper safety equipment.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday